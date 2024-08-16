The data is overwhelming. Nine of the 10 largest cities in Spain spent at least one day on health alert due to heat between July 23 and August 12. Three of them, including the two most populated (Madrid and Barcelona), spent those 21 consecutive days with active warnings for high temperatures, according to health data. July 22 and 23 were the two days with the highest average global temperature recorded on Earth. The 10 hottest years in history in Spain have been experienced so far this century. This 2024 will most likely end as the warmest year measured on the planet.

It is undeniable that the climate crisis threatens human survival in the long term. But in the daily lives of developed societies, and especially in cities, rising temperatures are already a public health crisis. More than 47,000 people — the second highest number of the decade — died in Europe last year due to heat, 8,300 of them in Spain, according to a study published in Nature MedicineSo far this summer, the monitoring system of the Carlos III Health Institute estimates that more than 1,700 deaths have occurred in Spain due to high temperatures, a statistic that is usually much lower than other studies that are published later. Heat-related mortality has increased by almost 30% in Europe over the last 20 years.

Most people have experienced this on their own skin this summer. Cities, which concentrate almost half of the world’s population, are the areas that suffer the most from this climate and health emergency. In Spain, 80% of the population lives in cities. The urban environment is both a cause and a victim of the crisis. The construction materials of streets and buildings favour heat islands, which cause warm nights that are harmful to health. At the same time, traffic is one of the major emitters of greenhouse gases, the main cause of global warming. Questioning or directly boycotting measures to reduce the use of private vehicles in cities should be politically unacceptable.

Although there is no way to reverse the rise in temperatures in the short term, municipal administrations can take measures to avoid turning their cities into uninhabitable ovens during the summer. Increase the available green areas and the number of trees, whose shade can lower the temperature by six to eight degrees. Paris planted more than 63,000 new trees between 2020 and 2023, and plans to have an additional 300 hectares of green areas by 2050. In contrast, large Spanish cities, such as Madrid, are losing tree mass in their streets and parks or designing squares without shade that are inhospitable to walkers. Cement and asphalt can no longer rule in urban planning.