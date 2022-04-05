by Daniel Trotta

(Reuters) – The world’s cities are big drivers of planet-warming emissions, but they could play a big role in combating climate change in the near future.

UN experts on Monday laid out ways to control emissions and curb climate change, including a chapter on actions that urban planners can take.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report found that urban infrastructure and activities cause two-thirds of today’s emissions.

That means cities can potentially “solve two-thirds of the problem. This is pretty exciting,” said Yale University geographer Karen Seto, one of the lead authors.

Many cities are already working towards this. London introduced taxes on the circulation of highly polluting vehicles in its urban center, and Paris banned diesel-powered cars.

Other actions that can be taken include improving energy efficiency in buildings, developing streets to avoid congestion, planting “green roofs” and installing more parks and planting trees to remove carbon emissions and leave cities behind. fresher, the report points out.

Planning and encouraging population density is also recommended to prevent spread to suburban and rural areas, which is less energy efficient and helps to destroy natural habitats.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta)

