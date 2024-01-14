Cyclists from São Paulo and Brasília came together this Sunday (January 14, 2024), in their respective capitals to carry out an event that marks 100 days of the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group. A “cycling for the release of hostages” demands the release of the 128 people still in Hamas custody.

The initiative came from triathlete Chris Froome, a British Jew, member of the Israel-Tech Cycling Team. The event had an international reach and brought together people in Tel Aviv (Israel), Barcelona (Spain), Paris (France), London (England), Melbourne (Australia) and Los Angeles (USA). Abroad, the initiative is named Ride to Bring Them Home Now (cycling to bring them back home now, in free translation).

In Brazil, the event was organized by the Forum for Hostages and Missing Families, the Israel Premier Tech professional cycling team, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israel Cycling Federation.

In São Paulo, Parque do Povo was the focal point of the route taken along Faria Lima Avenue. The organization informed the Power360 that around 200 people attended.

In Brasília, 80 people came together for the cause. The city of Rio de Janeiro would also be part of the event, but postponed the event due to heavy rain.

See photos from the event in São Paulo and Brasília: