New York and Singapore are the most expensive cities in the world. This is evident from Thursday annual survey of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research arm of the British publishing house The Economist Group. Tel Aviv, which was the most expensive city in the world last year, is in third place this year. On average, prices in large cities rose by more than 8 percent last year, the fastest increase in the past twenty years.

Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Zurich, Geneva, San Francisco, Paris, Copenhagen and Sydney: these cities are also in the top ten this year. And for the eighth time in ten years, Singapore tied for first place. Damascus and Tripoli are at the bottom of the list of 172 cities surveyed.

The fact that life in large cities has become an average of 8 percent more expensive is partly due to the war in Ukraine. Under this, food and energy became a lot more expensive. Moscow rose 88 places on the list and is now 37th this year. Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, was not included in this year’s survey.

Last year, Tel Aviv was named the most expensive city in the world. Israeli economists linked this to the strength of the Israeli currency against the US. A stronger currency and higher inflation in Singapore and New York knocked Tel Aviv off the top spot this year.