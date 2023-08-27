In 2016, Saudi Arabia, one of the largest oil producers in the world and also an important ally of the United States in the Middle East, presented the details of its ambitious economic diversification plan to the international community: Vision 2030.

Details of the plan were revealed by the Crown Prince and current Saudi Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, with the central objective of reducing the country’s dependence on oil. The plan is already being put into motion, and for that, the Saudis are making use of their sovereign wealth fund, estimated at around US$ 620 billion, to invest in projects covering the areas of technology, entertainment, energy and sports.

According to the Saudi Arabian authorities, such investments will help the country to expand its influence both in the region and in the world, and will also contribute to an improvement in public services and to the creation of new sources of employment and income in the country.

The main pillar of this plan is based on the development of new cities and sectors that can attract foreign investment and tourism, in addition to providing a better quality of life for Saudi citizens.

Neom, a futuristic city being built on the Red Sea coast, is one of the main projects within the Saudis’ economic diversification plan. The city promises to be a center of innovation and sustainability in the Middle East.

Neom means “new future” in Arabic. The city, whose construction videos were released last week, is being built in the region of Tabuk, located in northwest Saudi Arabia, close to the country’s borders with Egypt and Jordan. The idea is for it to be a smart city with cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, robotics and renewable energy.

Neom will cover an area of ​​around 26,500 square kilometers, almost the size of Belgium, and will include cultural, entertainment and sports activities.

The city will have four regions, each with its own characteristics and attractions. The first region will be The Line, a linear area of ​​170 kilometers that will have no cars, streets or carbon emissions, according to the information released.

The Line region project. Image: Disclosure

The Line will connect to the other coastal regions and will be home to a population of up to 1 million people. All essential services will be within a five-minute walk, planners say, and underground transport systems will be used to reach any point in just 20 minutes.

The second region, called Oxagon, will be Neom’s economic and administrative center. Oxagon will have a diameter of 30 kilometers and will house the headquarters of large companies, institutions and organizations. It will also have a central park, a lake, a stadium and a convention center.

The third region will be called Trojena, and will be a nature reserve that will preserve Neom’s biodiversity and heritage. According to information, Trojena will have three zones within it: the mountains, the valleys and the islands. For this reason, it will be developed close to a mountainous area of ​​Tabuk.

Art shows how the region of Trojena will look like. Image: Disclosure

The region will offer several ecotourism activities, such as trails, camping, diving and wildlife observation.

The fourth region will be called Sindalah, and will be built in a coastal area. It is considered by planners as Neom’s premier leisure and wellness destination. Sindalah will have a coastline of 460 kilometers and will be home to world-class resorts, hotels, spas and marinas. It will also have a theme park, a water park, an aquarium and a golf course.

With Neom, the Saudi authorities project that they could add US$ 47 billion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030. They also estimate that it could create up to 380,000 jobs, as well as attract foreign investment and talent from around the world. Planners have not disclosed the amount being spent on creating the city.

Other initiatives

Aligned with investments in Neom, Vision 2030 also includes the creation of Qiddiya – another city that will be located near the capital Riyadh and will be focused on entertainment, also featuring theme parks, sports facilities and cultural attractions -, investments in the national football, the Saudi Pro League, and the creation of a composite aerostructure factory, which will produce turbines for use in wind power plants and tubes for petrochemical use.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to proactively position itself as the world’s premier investment opportunity. It is clearly becoming a destination of choice, especially for companies, as the government continues to implement reforms and regulations to attract talent and physical operations,” said Paul Arnold, chief executive of Saudi investment firm Sovereign PPG, in 2022. Al Arabiya website.

By 2030, Saudi Arabia is also aiming to achieve 50% of its electricity generation from renewable sources. The goal accompanies investments in renewable initiatives called Saudi Green and Middle East Green, which aim to expand green areas, reduce carbon emissions and combat pollution and soil degradation in the region.

“We are determined to strengthen and diversify the capabilities of our economy, turning our core strengths into enabling tools for a fully diversified future. As such, we will transform Aramco from an oil company into a global industrial conglomerate. We will transform the Public Investment Fund into the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world. We will encourage our large companies to expand beyond borders and take their rightful place in global markets,” said Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a letter made available on the official website of the Saudi project.

Target of criticism for his involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and for the repression against dissidents and human rights activists in the country, the crown prince consolidated his power in Saudi Arabia in 2022, when he became the country’s prime minister.

It is he who is leading the entire economic diversification plan of the kingdom and it was from him that the ideas of “modernization” of the Islamic kingdom came from, which include, for example, allowing women to enter football stadiums and run their own car.

Advertising?

Despite all the effort and investment, Saudi Arabia’s megaprojects for 2030 are still seen by some analysts as just a propaganda tool to improve the image of the crown prince and divert attention from the abuses and violations that occur daily in the country.

Saudis still have a strict interpretation of Islamic law, which imposes severe punishments, such as flogging, amputation and execution, for adultery, apostasy, blasphemy, homosexuality and dissent. Saudi Arabia still restricts most of the rights of women, minorities, migrants and civil society activists.

Saudi Arabia is also considered to be an extremely Christophobic state. The country currently ranks 13th on Open Doors’ World Christian Persecution List, which describes the country as a “highly conservative Islamic nation” where “other religions cannot be openly practiced.”

“Most Christians in Saudi Arabia are migrant workers from Asia and Africa. They are often exploited and underpaid and face discrimination because of their ethnicity and because of their Christian faith. There are also Christians from other parts of the world. Foreign Christians are severely restricted from sharing the Christian faith and meeting together for public worship. Those who do so risk arrest and deportation,” the organization says on its website.