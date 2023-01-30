A few months ago, it was published in this medium The city against its inhabitantswhich listed the daily sorrows of any resident of any relatively busy neighborhood of a medium or large-sized city: difficulty getting around, due to scooters, bicycles or garbage cans, private occupation of public space by terraces for hotels, loss of trees, or violation of the most basic rights such as the right to rest.

This phenomenon, widespread in Spanish municipalities (Barcelona, ​​Madrid or Seville), is to a large extent the result of public policies aimed at hotel expansion and tourism, which supposedly makes municipalities more attractive to locals and strangers, and encourages consumption and promotes employment. It would then seem that the public powers are forced to choose the lesser evil between the degradation of the quality of life of the residents or the poor health of the economy as a whole. In this situation, the former would logically be chosen.

In the European Union, only Cyprus, Portugal and Greece have more food or drink establishments per inhabitant than Spain

By supporting only the hotel industry, municipal governments have applied, de facto, industrial or sectoral policy. This policy —by the way, in the antipodes of liberal economic thought— has allowed, for example, South Korea to become the technological giant that it is. In Europe, industrial policy has also been made, and is being made. Although now it is back with force, versioned as strategic autonomy, it has always been applied, in some way. Many of you will be familiar with the PIVE or Renove plans, in support of the automotive sector.

One of the keys to the success of this policy is the correct selection of the protected sector. It is essential to choose one that offers several of the following six characteristics: low pre-existing supply, quality employment generation, tax revenues, carryover effects, high productivity, and capacity for innovation.

Low pre-existing offer

The hotel offer throughout Spain is massive. To use the terminology of the current Government of Madrid, with its approximately 170 people per establishment, the entire country is, according to Eurostat data, a saturated zone. In the European Union, only Cyprus, Portugal and Greece have more food or drink establishments per inhabitant than Spain. By comparison, Germany has one establishment for every 450 people.

quality employment

The hotel industry undoubtedly generates a high occupancy rate; specifically, just over 1.7 million jobs throughout Spain in the third quarter of 2022, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). This does not mean, however, that the most recent support measures for the hotel industry have contributed to employment in the sector. Ignoring somewhat fanciful figures (without cited or verified sources) that have been used in the Madrid debate, the economic report prepared by International Financial Analysts (Afi), which accompanies the Ordinance of Terraces of Madrid, already anticipated that the effect on employment would be meager. At most, 46 additional jobs throughout the Community. The precariousness data in the sector are also known.

tax revenue

Sectoral policies have a fiscal cost (because they imply direct aid and exemptions) that taxpayers and/or consumers will assume, with the hope that, in the long run or short, the protected sector will also generate tax revenue. However, with high informality and such a weak effect on employment, it is difficult for this to happen.

Spain ranks 33rd in the Economic Complexity Index prepared by Harvard University and has lost 15 positions since 1995

Drag effects, forward and backward

The Hirschmanian idea of ​​boosting a sector economically is based on the fact that it will end up dragging others. Due to this potential chain effect, industrial policies tend to choose intermediate goods sectors.

The hospitality industry, for final consumption, can only generate drag effects on food and beverages, this being precisely one of the branches that has best navigated the pandemic to the point of being, in recent months, the engine of inflation, according to data from the Bank of Spain.

Productivity

In Spain, 83% of the population is urban

Productivity in the hospitality industry is, by its very nature, low. In 2021, it generated just over 31,000 euros of Gross Value Added (VAB) per employed person, according to INE data and own calculations. For comparison, the GVA per person in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products is 74,000 euros and that of the primary sector (agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing), 37,500.

Innovation

Spain ranks 33rd in the Economic Complexity Index Prepared by Harvard University and has lost 15 positions since 1995. With a weight of tourism in exports that does not drop below 16%, it shows a dependence on this sector much higher than that of other major tourist destinations such as France or Italy. While Spain misses out on yet another technological revolution, China, Malaysia, Romania and Slovenia manage to develop more sophisticated and diversified production systems and export baskets.

not one of six

In short, some of the measures to promote the hotel industry implemented in different municipalities (Madrid, among them) would not meet even one of these six criteria. With 83% of the urban population in Spain, the health and economy of its cities are, to a large extent, those of the nation.

Iliana OliviéShe is a Full Professor at the Complutense University of Madrid and Principal Investigator at the Elcano Royal Institute.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.