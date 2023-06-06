Brent crude rose by about $2.60, Monday, after Saudi Arabia said it would cut production by one million barrels per day, to reach nine million in July.

However, oil prices gave back their gains, falling more than 2 percent on Tuesday.

“We expect quarterly average prices to move in a somewhat limited range, averaging $81 for Brent, in both the first and second half, but with a potential range of $72 to $90,” Citibank analysts said in a note. .

The bank’s analysts pointed out that some factors, such as weak demand and increasing non-OPEC supplies by the end of the year, a possible recession in the United States and Europe, and slower growth in China, are all factors that may lead to lower prices instead of higher this year and next.

Total cuts by the OPEC+ alliance, which includes OPEC and allies led by Russia, have now reached 3.66 million barrels per day, equivalent to 3.6 percent of global demand, in order to limit excess supplies until 2024, as the bloc seeks to stabilize oil markets.

“It will require better coordination among OPEC + producers to reduce supply in the markets … and the possibility that Saudi Arabia will deal with this matter alone and permanently is very low,” Seti said.

The note indicated that if Saudi Arabia kept its production volume at nine million barrels per day throughout the third quarter, the deficit during this period will increase to more than one million barrels per day and will lead to a significant balance in global oil markets this year, but the markets will witness a large surplus in 2024.

This analysis contradicts the opinion of other analysts, who said that the global supply shortage may worsen in the third quarter, after Saudi Arabia cut its production, and could push Brent prices towards $ 100 a barrel by the end of the year.