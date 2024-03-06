THE RECENT APPROVAL of three digital banks in Mexicohas triggered a series of reflections on the position of the traditional ones, compared to the new competitors.

In this context, Citibanamexheaded by Manuel Romo, has decided to share his vision and the challenges that the institution faces with the digital revolution.

Citibanamex has been working with artificial intelligence (AI) for the last 15 years, integrating it into all its processes, tools and services.

Despite this commitment to innovation, Rosario Valdivia, CIO of the bank, has recognized the disadvantages that traditional banks face compared to neobanks.

Despite investments and advances in AI to combat fraud, new banks have the advantage of not having to face the same regulations as traditional banks.

This regulatory difference poses a constant challenge for Citibanamex, despite its efforts to remain at the forefront of financial technology.

The National Bank of Mexico's strategic investment in anti-fraud technologies based on artificial intelligence has proven to be effective, reducing fraud attempts by an impressive 70%.

According to Condusef, Citibanamex plans to invest around 400 million pesos in fraud prevention and approximately 5,250 million pesos in technology in 2024.

The bank also warns about the importance of adapting to artificial intelligence to avoid being left behind in the competition.

The next phase of evolution for Citibanamex is the implementation of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, which will offer various applications, from assisted code generation to co-pilot models for call centers and branches.

Citibanamex executives recognize the challenges of artificial intelligence, especially with regard to the security of customer data and the need for specialized talent.

The key to the success of traditional banks in the face of the digitalization of financial services lies in the capacity for continuous adaptation and the constant search for creative ways to take advantage of the advantages of artificial intelligence in the digital era.

Mexico's PUBLIC FINANCES face declines at the beginning of 2024, according to the Public Finance and Debt Report of the Ministry of Finance, led by Rogelio Ramírez de la O. January budget revenues were 29,421.1 million pesos below than expected, totaling 658 thousand 903.6 million pesos. Adjusted for inflation, they barely grew 0.8% compared to the previous year. The main concern lies in the 26.7% drop in oil revenues, marking a year of setbacks. The 63,945.8 million pesos collected are far below the 103,404.6 million pesos programmed, generating a gap of 39,458.8 million pesos. The government faces the challenge of balancing revenues and economic reality, prioritizing efficiency in tax collection and exploring alternatives to strengthen fiscal stability in a changing economic environment.

THE LATEST REPORT from the IMSS revealed a decrease of 11% in the creation of formal employment during February, compared to the previous year. Although there is a slowdown, it should be noted that this figure is the fourth highest for February since 2018. In concrete numbers, 156,403 jobs were generated, representing a decrease compared to previous years. However, the accumulated creation in 2024 is 265,424 positions, 60.5% of which are permanent jobs. Mexico has 22 million 289 thousand 810 jobs registered with the organization directed by Zoé Robledo, with 86% permanent jobs and 14% temporary.

THE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR shows a notable recovery in the first months of 2024. Figures from Inegi, chaired by Graciela Márquez, revealed an annual growth of 11.1% in sales of new light vehicles during February, marking a milestone by exceeding previous figures. pandemics of 2019. In concrete numbers, 113,258 units were sold in February, standing 8.9% above the sales of February 2019. Although this figure is 4.2% below the record of February 2017, where 118 were sold 1,193 automobiles, underlines the strength of the market amid the current circumstances.

More from the same author: