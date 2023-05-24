Citi announced this Wednesday that it is canceling the sale of its subsidiary in Mexico and that it will take its business in the country public through a public offering for sale (OPV) of shares. The bank is working on the separation of its consumer banking, small business, and medium-sized banking operations in Mexico, which will be the ones it will list on the stock market, from its institutional business, which will continue to form part of Citi. The group has not found an attractive offer for Banamex, its commercial banking subsidiary in the country. The IPO, in any case, is scheduled for 2025, which leaves time to reconsider it depending on the circumstances. Finally, the fourth bank by assets in the country will not go to the billionaire Germán Larrea or the banker Daniel Becker.

Up to now, Citi has been carrying out a dual process to get rid of Banamex: search for direct purchase offers and preparation in parallel for a possible initial public offering on the stock market, which is the path finally chosen. “After careful consideration, we have concluded that the optimal path to maximize Banamex’s value for our shareholders and advance our goal of simplifying our company is to pivot from our two-pronged approach to focus solely on an initial public offering. [de salida a Bolsa]”, Jane Fraser, the CEO of Citigroup, has said in a statement.

Banamex is the fourth largest bank in Mexico, after BBVA, Santander and Banorte. After more than a century of commercial banking in Mexico, Citi announced early last year its decision to withdraw from the country. The Spanish Banco Santander presented a non-binding offer, but it was not attractive enough and announced last July that it was left out of the process. In the final stages of the bid for the entity, valued between 7,000 and 10,000 million dollars, the owner of Grupo México and the second richest man in the country, Germán Larrea, and the banker Daniel Becker. The main banks in Mexico, such as Inbursa and Banco Azteca, also entered the bid. None have fully convinced Citi.

Banamex will retain its brand in the IPO and will continue to be one of the main financial groups in Mexico. It will continue to offer a full range of financial services to consumers and small and medium-sized businesses through an extensive distribution network of some 1,300 branches, some 9,000 ATMs, 12.7 million retail banking customers, some 6,600 commercial banking customers, and around 10 million pension fund clients.

After the IPO, Banamex will retain the credit card business, retail banking, consumer lending, residential mortgage lending, insurance, annuities, pension asset management, deposits, and a full set of commercial banking products. The approximately 38,000 employees who currently work in those businesses, as well as Banamex’s art collection and historic buildings, will continue to be part of the group.

Citi has not yet made a decision on the percentage of capital initially placed on the market. The subsidiary will continue to count as part of Citi’s operations until the ownership falls below 50%, at which time the business will be deconsolidated.

The sale of the Mexican subsidiary is the one that has choked Fraser the most since it announced its intention to abandon consumer banking in 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Mexico as part of its strategic renewal. Citi has signed sales agreements in nine markets and closed sales in seven, including Australia, Bahrain, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The company is making progress in winding down Citi’s consumer businesses in China and Korea, and its global presence in Russia.

Citi plans to continue operating in Mexico through its institutional client business and Citi Private Bank for high net worth individuals and families. Citi expects to complete the spin-off of the institutional client business in the second half of 2024, which would clear the way for an IPO.

Jane Fraser added in the statement: “Citi has operated in Mexico for more than a century, and we will continue to invest and grow our industry-leading institutional franchise in this critical global hub, delivering the full power of Citi’s global network to our institutional and private banking clients in this priority market”.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country