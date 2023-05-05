IT’S OVER: BANAMEX has already been sold. The buyer is Germán Larrea. Neither the pressure of the reforms to the Mining Law, nor the threats of expropriation from Ferrosur, nor the rebuffs of Andrés Manuel López Obrador diminished what is the main virtue and defect of the “King of Copper”: his vanity. Almost 500 days after the announcement of him, Citi will announce that it reached an agreement with the owner of Grupo México to sell him around 80% of the capital stock of the so-called National Bank of Mexico; The remaining 20% ​​will be kept for no more than two years and will then be made in a Public Offer.

Larrea will pay for that 80% close to 7 thousand 100 million dollars, one billion more than its original offer which he did last October for 100% of the capital. The new Chairman of the Board of Banamex will be the former Secretary of the Treasury, Pedro Aspe Armella, and the General Director Javier Arrigunaga, who was already in the 2010-2014 period.

The mining businessman will finance the purchase with a syndicated loan of 5 billion dollars led by HSBC, led by Noel Quinn, and Barclays, led by CS Venkatakrishnan, and where Goldman Sach, chaired by David Solomon, and JP Morgan, led by Jamie, would also participate. Dimon, Bank of America Merrill Lynch leading Brian Moynihan and Makoto Takashima’s Sumitomo.

Citi announced the start of the sale process on January 11, 2022, at which time six prospects expressed interest. The first to withdraw, on June 23, was Ricardo Salinas and Banco Azteca. On July 22, Citi itself reported that Ana Botín’s Santander would no longer continue in the process. On October 20, Carlos Hank Rohn’s Banorte announced his withdrawal from the race, and on November 23, Carlos Slim’s Inbursa also announced that he was withdrawing from the process.

At the start of 2023, the financial conglomerate chaired by Jane Fraser signed a 90-day exclusivity agreement with Larrea to negotiate the purchase, a contract that expired in March and left out the other finalist, Daniel Becker.

Fraser herself declared only on April 25 that the process was taking longer than expected: “we are going to be very committed, as always, to take the path that best suits the shareholders.”

Today the long wait is over. Banamex already has a new owner. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was already informed of the closing, this week, of the sale in favor of Larrea.

NO ONE DOUBTS THAT for how things are going, Morena will win the 2024 presidential elections. For this reason, the ghost of internal rupture hovers in the head of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the event of a wrong decision that does not arise from consensus, from political logic and from the payment of loyalties. That’s why last weekhe joined his three “corcholatas”plus 1: Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal. Many believe that the President will speed up the process of choosing the candidate. This signal set off the alarms in the war rooms of the four candidates. Time is running out and the waters are agitated, as perceived by the country’s political thermometer. Even floor demand Ebrard and Monreal. Not eating cravings and waiting for things to happen, answer Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto. While the head of government seems to bet on time management, in the Interior they know that cutting deadlines will mean that her head will not be able to grow sufficiently in public awareness and voting intentions. In the Monreal offices, the tone of belligerence has dropped. It seems that the coordinator of the Morena senators accepted his defeat and prefers to behave well in the face of the possibility of a zape that slows down his political career. If a candidacy for the CdMx government appears along the way, the Zacatecan will consider himself well served.

ALSO IN 2024 there will be a change of governor in Chiapas. The candidate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is without a doubt the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, who at this point already had to resign to be pleased by the state because very few know him. but it is highly likely that Morena will be left without the support of the Green Ecologist Party. The political institute led by Jorge Emilio González has already begun to move its chips to ensure registration and the best way is to launch its own candidates for elected positions. Senator Manuel Velasco has already been anointed to run for the Presidency of the Republic next year and deputy Luis Armando Melgar to compete for the governorship of Chiapas. The case of the latter, president of the Finance and Public Credit Commission, is noteworthy. His legislative performance has been highlighted with initiatives of high economic and social impact.

YESTERDAY THE MINISTER President of the Supreme Court of Justice, Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, Had his first meeting with the press. The rapprochement against the fight that the tenant of the National Palace ignited is crucial. All the members of that body attended: Loretta Ortiz, Yasmín Esquivel, Margarita Ríos Farjat, Alberto Pérez Dayán, Jorge Pardo Rebolledo, Juan Luis González Alcántara, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz-Mena, Javier Laynez and Luis María Aguilar. The great absentee was Minister Arturo Zaldívar. Perhaps out of prudence, perhaps because he did not feel comfortable, but the outgoing president of the Court did not attend breakfast. And it is that a mechanism was introduced where the places were raffled so that it was a plural exercise and free conversation. Difficult questions could leave the tiktoker regular in a bad light.

ABOUT THE judiciary, Panista Santiago Creel Miranda looks bad. We had already told him that the also president of the Chamber of Deputies got fully involved in litigating the Santander case against the heirs of Roberto Garza Sada, founder of Grupo Industrial Alfa. The former Secretary of the Interior in the six-year term of Vicente Fox has tried to influence the mood of local authorities, that is, Samuel García in the Nuevo León government, and Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, in the Monterrey mayor’s office. And it is logical Creel has been a historical Santander lawyer. He participated in the purchase process that the Spanish made from other Monterrey residents, the family of Adrián Sada from Grupo Vitro, from Banca Serfín. Now Ana Botín is making use of the good offices of the presidential candidate.

PUBLIC AND PRIVATE INSTITUTIONS of the state of Jalisco complain that all the procedures in charge of Eduardo Vázquez Valls, general director of Education and Quality Research in Health of the state government, are stopped, except those of his favorite and protected company: the Autonomous University of Guadalajara. Although they have complained about this situation with the branch secretary, Fernando Petersen, he protects him. Will Governor Enrique Alfaro be aware of this situation?

