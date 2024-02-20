Citi's remuneration committee has approved a 6% increase in the remuneration of Jane Fraser, the entity's CEO, for fiscal year 2023, to 26 million dollars (about 24 million euros), despite the fall of the 38% in the bank's profit. The head of the entity is the only woman among the six executives who head the main banks in the United States (JPMorgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citi itself) and continues as the least retribution he has from all of them.

“The determination of Ms. Fraser’s 2023 incentive compensation by the compensation committee reflected its belief that Ms. Fraser’s strategic and other priorities are sound and that she is executing them promptly and thoughtfully, with “with a view to driving long-term sustainable growth, improving performance and improving safety and soundness,” explains the entity in a communication registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC, for its acronym in English).

Citi took advantage of the year-end to clean up its balance sheet due to its exposure to Argentina and Russia, among other factors, and declared losses of $1,839 million in the fourth quarter (compared to a profit of $2,513 million in the same period of 2022). Fraser called the quarter “very disappointing.” For the year as a whole, the bank's profit fell 38%, to $9,228 million. Citigroup shares up nearly 14% in 2023, after three straight years of declines

The bank announced a staff cut of 20,000 people in the medium term, around 10% of its staff, in a presentation to analysts. Fraser is immersed in a process of reorganizing the group into different business units that will mean the toughest adjustment in decades for the Wall Street giant, with a cut of nearly 10% of the workforce.

Remuneration committee values ​​Citi's simplification; the alignment of the organizational structure with its business strategy and the exit from international consumer markets and the liquidation of more than 70% of the total retail loans and deposits in Russia, Korea and China, among other factors.

Wall Street salaries

Fraser's compensation for 2023 has consisted of $1.5 million in salary, $3.675 million in variable cash compensation and $20.875 million in stock awards of different types. The total figure of 26 million compares with that approved a year ago of 24.5 million. The remuneration measured using homogeneous SEC criteria varies somewhat with respect to these figures and includes some complementary and in-kind remuneration.

Among the large American banks, the salary increase of the president of Goldman Sachs, David Salomon, has been the largest: 24%, up to 31 million dollars. Jamie Dimon the president of JPMorgan, earned 36 million dollars after your entity achieved record revenues and profits and climbed on the stock market to all-time highs. Despite all these achievements, his salary increase was 4%, much more modest. James Gorman, of Morgan Stanley, was the best paid of the group of large bankers, with 37 million, 17.5% more, in his last year at the head of the entity. Bank of America cut the salary of its chief executive, Brian Moynihan, by 3%, to $29 million. Wells Fargo has raised the salary of its boss, Charlie Scharf, by 18%, to $29 million.

