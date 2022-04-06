SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Citi has adjusted its forecast for the IPCA to rise this year to 7.6%, citing worsening quality of inflation and increasing impetus from price inertia, which also led to an increase in the estimate. to 2023.

In an earlier scenario, Citi had expected the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) to rise 6.7% in 2022. “Global developments such as the conflict in Europe and increased restrictions related to Covid-19 in Asia, continue to add pressure to the already complicated domestic inflation environment,” the bank said in a report on Wednesday.

Under the new forecasts, Citi projects the peak of inflation in April, when the IPCA should advance 11.7% in 12 months.

“The quality of inflation is continuously deteriorating, with inertial prices gaining strength”, which justified a revision of its forecast for the index rise next year to 3.9%, above the center of the target for the period for the first time. turn.

The official inflation targets for 2022 and 2023 are 3.5% and 3.25%, respectively, and have a margin of tolerance of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Citi assessed that, even with the recent appreciation of the real, which accompanied a surge in commodity prices, the net effect of higher costs of energy and agricultural products as a result of the war in Ukraine is mostly inflationary for Brazil. The dollar accumulated a 16% drop in the year against the real, which is the global leader in performance in 2022.

Despite the perception of more challenging inflation than previously estimated, the US bank maintained its previous expectation that the Selic rate will reach 13.25% at the end of the current monetary tightening cycle.

The Citi report drew attention to the fact that the Central Bank had shown its intention to park interest rates at 12.75% in May “despite the process of de-anchoring inflation expectations”.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat