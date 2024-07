The third-largest U.S. bank said Friday that net income rose about 10 percent to $3.2 billion, or $1.52 per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $2.9 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the second quarter grew to $20.1 billion, up 4 percent year over year, helped by a $400 million gain from a partial swap and sale of Visa shares in May.