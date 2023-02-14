Citigroup is close to selling Banamex, in a transaction that could value it at between $8 billion and $9 billion. Talks advanced in recent days, and tycoon Germán Larrea, owner of Grupo México, is said to be in exclusive negotiations with the American to buy off the Mexican bank, one of the largest in the country, with US$ 55 billion in assets, according to the international press.

The structure of the deal was still being defined in recent days and tends to be decisive in the final price of Banamex, which reinforces the Wall Street giant’s strategy of maintaining only higher value operations in the countries where it operates.

STRATEGY

One of the possible outcomes is for Citi to sell the bank, but keep a stake in the conglomerate and divest it later in an initial public offering (IPO, its acronym in English).

“We are in an active dialogue and continue to pursue a dual process that includes both the sale of the consumer business and the potential for an IPO. We are satisfied with our progress and remain committed to following a path that maximizes value for our shareholders”, reinforced the North American bank, when Estadão/Broadcast.

Last week, those interested in Banamex knocked on the door of financial institutions seeking financing to buy it. In this dispute, Grupo México would have been chosen by Citi for exclusive negotiations, displacing Mexican rival Mifel, which had the support of the Apollo private equity fund, based in New York. From billionaire Larrea, the conglomerate owns one of the largest copper mines in the world and also operates in segments such as transport and infrastructure.

Interested, Santander and Itaú studied the business

During the Banamex sale process, banks such as Spain’s Santander and Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco came to assess the asset. However, interference from the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, would have impacted the negotiations, pushing the asset to a Mexican bank, in order to avoid layoffs in the country, and would also be influencing the final format of the deal, reported the international media.

Citi put Banamex up for sale in early 2022, as part of its global strategy to centralize its operations in the wholesale area, moving away from retail in certain countries.

The move is in line with its plan to exit retail franchises in 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Mexico, in addition to Brazil.

In this context, the US institution also decided to close the doors of its bank in Russia, an action that was accelerated by the war in Ukraine, about to complete one year.

BUSINESS VALUE

The tycoon Germán Larrea, owner of Grupo México, would have proposed between US$ 6 billion and US$ 8 billion to stay with Banamex, according to the British Financial Times. In the Mexican press, the estimated value of the deal is US$ 9 billion. In both cases, the value is below the ceiling of the initially projected value, of US$ 10 billion, and more optimistic estimates.

Bank of America even predicted that the asset could be valued between $12.5 billion and $15.5 billion last year.

The term for the sale of Banamex is within the forecast by Citi. The bank’s CEO for Latin America, Ernesto Torres Cantu, said in June last year that the expectation was to complete the deal early this year.

At the time, he explained, however, that the conclusion of the business could take 12 to 15 months, considering bureaucratic procedures, such as approval by regulatory bodies and migration of systems to the new owner.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.