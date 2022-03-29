SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Citi expects to increase its total revenues linked to business with Brazil by 50% by 2024 as it seeks to capitalize on strong activity linked to capital markets and credit for large companies, the group’s president said in the statement. country, Marcelo Marangon.

“We see a strong pipeline across all our lines of business,” Marangon told reporters at the bank’s country headquarters on Tuesday.

To support the bank’s evolution in the country, Citi plans to expand its workforce from 1,900 to about 2,200 by the end of 2024, the executive said.

Since selling its retail operation in Brazil to Itaú Unibanco in 2017, Citi has practically tripled its volume and assets in Brazil, to around 134 billion reais.

Marangon said that Citi does not plan in the short term to have a retail banking operation in Brazil again.

(By Aluisio Alves)

