By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Citi expects to increase its total revenues linked to business with Brazil by 50% by 2024 as it seeks to capitalize on strong activity linked to capital markets and credit for large companies, the group’s president said in the statement. country, Marcelo Marangon.

“We see a strong pipeline across all our lines of business,” Marangon told reporters at the bank’s country headquarters on Tuesday.

According to the executive, many business discussions, including mergers and stock offerings, which had been shelved during the last two years of the pandemic, are returning.

In addition, he said, there are more opportunities in other lines of business at the bank, such as those related to exports and financing to companies, in Brazil and abroad.

With the unfolding of the war in Ukraine, Brazil gained even more international attractiveness due to the increase in the prices of metallic and agricultural commodities, of which the country is a major producer, which partly explains the large flow of international resources to the country in this beginning of 2022.

To support the bank’s evolution in the country, Citi plans to expand its workforce from 1,900 to about 2,200 by the end of 2024, the executive said.

Since selling its retail operation in Brazil to Itaú Unibanco in 2017, Citi has practically tripled its volume and assets in Brazil, to around 134 billion reais.

Marangon said that Citi does not plan in the short term to have a retail banking operation in Brazil again.

POLICY AND PETROBRAS

For Marangon, the relatively moderate impact of the change in command of Petrobras on the company’s shares partly reflects the market’s perception that the fuel price adjustment policy will be maintained.

On Monday, the federal government appointed Adriano Pires to the state-owned company’s executive presidency, replacing Joaquim Silva e Luna, after criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro about high fuel prices.

The company’s PN share fell sharply, but reduced the fall at the end of the day before and, at 3 pm this Tuesday, it rose 1.9% on B3 (Brasilia time). The Ibovespa advanced 1% at the same time.

Regarding the presidential elections this year in the country, Marangon stated that “the base scenario for Citi is that, regardless of who wins, fiscal discipline will be maintained”.

