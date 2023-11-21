Citi to Meloni: “We were wrong”

It is not common to receive an apology from a major bank for an incorrect assessment of the risks of a sovereign bond, which led to recommending the sale. However, it recently happened with Citi, one of the main global banks, which through Jim McCormick, head of macroeconomic research, expressed regret for having bet against Italy and having recommended the sale of BTPs. This unusual fact has attracted the attention of the financial market. In a previous report in mid-September, McCormick had predicted a higher BTP-Bund spread to 210 points in the first three months of 2024. Subsequently, on October 7, in an alert to customers, he suggested selling the BTPs in the portfolio due to the fiscal dynamics in Italy which increased the risk of rating downgrades. Il Giornale reports it.

It should be noted that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, albeit less explicitly, had also recommended a similar approach towards Italian government bonds during the same period. These recommendations had an immediate impact on spreads, taking the spread with the Bund from an average of around 165 to a maximum of 203 in a few days. However, rating agencies subsequently assessed the maneuver positively of the Meloni government, with Moody’s even improving the country’s outlook. Faced with these developments, McCormick he admitted he made a mistake betting against Italy and apologized. He underlined that the problem was not in the BTPs or in Italy, but in other factors, such as the current dynamics of the yields of US Treasury securities, which influence the BTPs and Bunds.

Citi’s apology was well received, considered a rare gesture of consideration which can also be interpreted as recognition towards the Meloni government. However, the damage caused by the incorrect risk assessment entails a greater cost for the Italian Treasury in terms of interest on the new debt. It remains to be seen whether other banks, such as Goldman Sachs, will also issue an apology for their contribution to avoidable harm. Italy’s rating is already close to the “investment grade” threshold, and similar gestures can have significant consequences at critical moments, such as the revision of the Budget in Brussels. The recent secret meeting between the minister Giorgetti and the rating agencies was crucial to avoid further complications.



