07/16/2023 – 8:00 am

Citi expects to move forward with its strategy of leaving retail banking in 14 countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, in addition to Brazil (whose operation was bought by Itaú Unibanco). At the same time, it expects to complete the separation of the business of its bank in Mexico, Banamex, by next year, and then go for an initial public offering of shares (IPO, its acronym in English), expected to take place by 2025.

In a teleconference with analysts and investors, the president of Citigroup, Jane Fraser, reaffirmed Citi’s intention to make an IPO of its retail bank in Mexico, after trying to sell it, without success, under pressure from the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador. Banks such as the Spanish Santander and the Brazilian Itaú Unibanco even evaluated the asset. The change of route regarding Banamex was announced last May and the IPO was already one of the possibilities envisaged by the Wall Street giant.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.
























