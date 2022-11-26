At the end of the World Species Conference Cites in Panama there is a good atmosphere. Participants speak of historical results. After two weeks of negotiations, the representatives of 184 countries decide that hundreds of wild species, including sharks and many reptiles, may only be traded sustainably in future.

“The world needs us to be successful. Our crises on this planet cannot be addressed without recognizing that they are interconnected,” said Cites Secretary General Ivonne Higuero on Friday (local time) in the closing speech. Important issues such as climate change and the loss of biodiversity were topics in many discussions.

At least 470 other species are protected

The Cites Convention is a nearly 50-year-old treaty that regulates global trade in endangered species. Trade is strictly regulated or outright banned to ensure their survival in nature. About 38,000 species were already listed. According to the organization Pro Wildlife, at least 470 other species have been protected in Panama, including around 100 species of sharks and rays. Fishing nations like Japan have failed in attempts to delist the commercially important blue shark.

According to conservationists, the conference sent a clear signal for the protection of wild species. “The conference was a complete success, especially for marine animals. Around 90 percent of all internationally traded shark and ray species may only be traded if their stocks are not endangered,” said the environmental foundation WWF.







Reptiles and amphibians were also big winners. The trade ban on ivory made from elephant tusks and rhino horn was also confirmed. Tropical tree species and medicinal plants were protected for the first time.

“These really good results give us tailwind for the negotiations at the World Conference on Nature in Montreal, which starts next week,” said Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens).

However, the nature conservation organization WWF criticized the fact that some rules only come into force after up to 24 months. Sandra Altherr from Pro Wildlife denounced the EU’s role in the negotiations. “As good as the EU has been at protecting sharks and tropical timber, it has been bad at many others, such as horned lizards, folding turtles and glass frogs, which are being predated for the European pet market,” she said.