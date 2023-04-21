In the near future, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) are a pair of spies for Citadel, an independent international espionage agency created with the aim of defending the safety of all people. But due to a leak and a blanket operation, Citadel is destroyed by the agents of Manticore, a powerful association that manipulates the world in the shadows, and its agents massacred.

Eight years later, Citadel has fallen, all memories of Mason and Nadia have been erased, but they miraculously survived. They have remained in hiding ever since, building a new life with new identities, both unaware of their pasts. Until the night Mason is tracked down by his former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to stop the Manticore from establishing a new world order through nuclear holocaust.

This is the premise of ‘Citadel’, the new Amazon series presented today in press preview at The Space Cinema Moderno and available on Amazon Prime from April 28. Present in the room, in addition to the main actors, the showrunner David Weil (Hunters) and the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame) executive producers of the series.

Part spy movie over the top in the style of a 007 film starring Roger Moore, part political thriller à la John Le Carré, this English-language season is the first in a franchise that includes numerous remakes already planned, with an Italian version produced from Cattleya starring Matilda De Angelis.” In many ways Citadel is a love letter to the spy genre – says David Weil – but we tried to turn certain clichés upside down and modernize them, like a pair of spies at the center of the story, instead of the usual lone agent. I find that there is a certain romanticism in being a spy and in the existence of an alter ego: in the world we live in, with social media and the social media, it is increasingly difficult to disappear, to realize that desire to get out of ourselves and show everyone a aspect of us that we don’t show, our alter ego. The espionage genre has never lost its value for these reasons, evolving over time and according to the world in which we live”.

“When you work on a genre work with many reference works – say the Russos – the reinvention comes through the tone: Citadel, which takes place in a dystopian future, is funny, but also violent, with very high stakes and a love story in the background”.