A brace from Tounkara in extra time puts the seal on the first surprise of the Cup. The Venetians will face the winner of Turin-Palermo. A penalty from Sabiri decides everything in Genoa. Audero saves the result by saving a penalty from Cicerelli in the 88th minute: the blucerchiati will face the winner of Venice-Ascoli

At Via del Mare the cover is all for the former Lazio Mamadou Tounkara, who scores a brace in extra time and gives his Citadel (2-3) the joy of passing the round against Baroni’s Lecce, unable to assert the category of difference. At the same time, in Marassi, Sampdoria suffered more than Inzaghi’s Reggina: the match, refereed by Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, was decided by a penalty scored in the second half by Sabiri (1-0), with the Calabrians complaining of a goal canceled to Crisetig, in addition to the mistaken penalty at 89 ‘by Cicerelli (saved by Audero, crucial as in last season’s derby against Genoa). To complete the picture of the first day of the 32nd of the Italian Cup 2022-23 there are the successes, gained in the afternoon, of Liverani’s Cagliari (3-2 against Perugia thanks to a masterpiece by Viola in the final) and Udinese by Sottil (2-1 with Feralpisalò on the Success-Deulofeu axis): winning debut for the two coaches making their debut on their respective benches. See also Manchester City vs. Atlético de Madrid, day, time and where to watch

sampdoria-reggina 1-0 – Giampaolo sends his team on the field with the 4-1-4-1: Caputo is in front, while Quagliarella starts on the bench. Space from 1 ‘, in midfield, for Candreva, Rincon, Sabiri and Leris. Inzaghi responds with a 4-3-3 and relies on Menez as an advanced terminal. The Calabrians, dangerous in the 9th minute with Liotti, concede little to their opponents. At 32 ‘Caputo tries his head to break the balance: Ravaglia keeps a good guard. Before the break, the visiting goalkeeper also opposes Sabiri’s free-kick from outside (49 ‘). Reggina did well also in the second half: Gagliolo (47 ‘) and Ricci (50’) became dangerous at the start. The Sampdoria respond with Augello (high at 54 ‘) and Caputo (blocked at 58’). Swirl of changes. Quagliarella is on the pitch from 63 ‘. Shortly after comes the episode that unlocks the match. The referee grants a penalty for a foul by Gagliolo on the newly entered De Luca: from the spot Sabiri does not forgive (67 ‘). Inzaghi’s grenades don’t give up. And in the final they put the game back on par with Crisetig’s header (80 ‘), which was canceled by Ferrieri Caputi after a long check (presumed offside by Cicerelli). Reggina protests and then does the same for a contact in the area of ​​Augello on Pierozzi (85 ‘). Another check at the Var. And penalty for the Calabrians: Audero senses the corner and saves on Cicerelli (89 ‘). Nine minutes of recovery. In the end, Sampdoria can breathe a sigh of relief: they will challenge the winner of Venice-Ascoli. See also IMSA | Laguna Seca: wins for WTR, Tower, Pfaff and Wright

Lecce-citadel 2-3 – In Baroni’s 4-3-3 the eyes are on the new signing Ceesay, a bomber who exploded last year in Zurich, deployed at the center of the Apulian attack. For the Cittadella di Gorini a 4-3-1-2 with Antonucci and Asencio (formerly on duty) as an offensive tandem. The Venetians start off in a proactive way and close to the advantage in the 20 ‘: Lores outside pole. The Salento (out from 22 ‘Dermaku due to injury) try to take the reins of the game and come out at a distance, but without being able to break through. In the second half the Cittadella immediately proposes an arrembante spirit. The Via del Mare audience (over 15,000 spectators) tries to shake up the local team. And at 62 ‘Lecce unlocks it at the end of a choral action: cross from Di Francesco and outside the flight of Strefezza. From 68 ‘into Colombo for Ceesay. The guests do not give up: at the first ball touched the newly entered Carriero propitiates the equalizer, scored by two steps from Asencio, who then does not rejoice (73 ‘). At 80 ‘Antonucci touches the heel goal. Pavan, in the 92nd minute, almost complete the comeback for his team. On the other hand, Baschirotto is inaccurate at 93 ‘. We go to extra time, where the substitute Tounkara takes the chair: first he scores from distance (92 ‘) and then, by first intention, drops the trio on the developments of a corner (100’). Lecce brings out the character and shortens the accounts with the Milan player Colombo in the 105th minute but this is not enough, despite the siege of the final minutes. Triple whistle: the Cittadella signs the feat and gives itself the match against one between Turin and Palermo. See also Sampdoria, Giampaolo: “The matches? All the same. In Bergamo to score points "

August 6, 2022 (change August 6, 2022 | 00:04)

