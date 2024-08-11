Cisternino, a trullo explodes: a woman seriously injured, a man buried under the rubble dead

Explosion in Cisternino in the province of Brindisi where a trullo, a typical country building inside which there was a couple, partially collapsed. The man was pulled dead from under the rubble by firefighters. The woman was found, injured, and rushed to the hospital. According to initial indications, the collapse could be caused by a gas leak. In addition to the Firefighters, there are also law enforcement, civil protection and emergency vehicles on site.