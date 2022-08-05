Genoa – Unfortunately, the three Libyans who were involved in an accident on a tanker full of fuel, which took place four days ago in southern Libya, did not make it. The three, given the very serious conditions, should have been transferred to the severe burns center of the Villa Scassi in Genoa. But there was no time. 10 people lost their lives in the accident.

The hospital note

“Unfortunately, the three patients involved in the explosion of the fuel tanker in Libya, directed to the Large Burn Center of the Villa Scassi Hospital, have died – reads a note released by ASL3 – The news comes from the emergency center territorial of 118. The circumstances that led to the interruption of the transfer are currently being ascertained. It should be remembered that the Villa Scassi Center was identified yesterday, as an Italian reference for the sending of particularly serious patients, for the logistics that provides for the presence of intensive care rooms within the ward. The Villa Scassi hospital is in close contact with the Remote Central for Health Rescue Operations (CROSS) to support any other transfers “.