A group of people at the Cisco booth at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​on February 26, 2018. PAU BARRENA (AFP)

The American telecommunications multinational Cisco, based in San José (California), announced this Thursday the choice of Barcelona to locate its first chip design center for Europe. Specifically, this will be located in the Urban Innovation Center of Barcelona, ​​in the old Ca l’Alier factory, in the Poblenou neighborhood, where the North American company already had an innovation point.

The announcement has come after the CEO of Cisco, Chuck Robbins, met this afternoon with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in Moncloa, since the initiative is part of the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (Perte) of microelectronics and semiconductors, promoted by the central Executive thanks to European Next Generation funds, and which intends to mobilize more than 12,000 million euros in total.

In a statement, the Government has highlighted that Sánchez and Robbins had already met in July 2021 in Moncloa and in the last Davos forum in May, to attract this investment. The decision, he says, “represents a commitment to the technological potential of Spain.” This investment is in line with the European Union’s strategy of having its own microchip industry, since these elements are essential for the development of technological products (including electric vehicles) and their manufacture is carried out mainly in China. The goal is to prevent the supply of semiconductors from getting stuck, forcing factories such as automobile factories to close for days.

“Spain is becoming a key player in achieving the EU goal of reaching 20% ​​of the world chip market by 2030. We have approved the Perte for microchips and we have the roadmap, the reforms and the incentives to attract talent and consolidate the current Spanish ecosystem″, reads the statement. Cisco, for its part, has highlighted the complexity of the microchip supply chain and the need to take an “active role” in decongesting it.

The Perte, which has the largest public investment of all those planned, was approved in May 2022 by the Council of Ministers and its objective is “to promote all phases of semiconductor production in Spain, a key sector for the Spanish industrial fabric in areas such as the automotive industry, aerospace, health equipment, telecommunications, energy production or industrial automation”, according to the Government. Of the total budget of 12,250 million euros, 1,330 million are destined to enhance the design capacity of these elements. Cisco’s specific investment in its new center in Barcelona has not transpired, and close sources indicate that it will materialize in the coming weeks.

In addition to Cisco, Intel also promised in May to open an innovation laboratory in Barcelona, ​​in alliance with the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, with an investment of 200 million euros, to which an identical amount of public money will be added.

The Generalitat has also celebrated Cisco’s announcement, noting that the multinational also met in October with the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès. “This is a type of investment that has a lot of international competition and that will help guarantee technological sovereignty and the reindustrialization of Europe and Catalonia,” the Government said in a note. The first deputy mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, has highlighted that with this investment the city “is consolidated as the technological capital of Spain”, with a “new example of how public-private collaboration allows progress in the transformation of the industry” .