Cisco Systems agreed Thursday to buy cybersecurity company Splunk for about $28 billion, in its largest deal ever, as it looks to boost its software business and capitalize on expansion into artificial intelligence. This move, the industry’s most significant of the year, will reduce Cisco’s reliance on its vast networking equipment business, which has suffered in recent years from supply chain problems and a post-pandemic slowdown in demand. “What gives us conviction is the union of two companies focused on security and observability, areas that are fundamental to our customers and in which they are unlikely to reduce investments, given the criticality of these threats,” said the CEO of Cisco, Chuck Robbins.

Splunk is recognized for its expertise in data observability, which helps companies monitor their systems for cybersecurity risks and other threats. The company operates a subscription-based pricing model. Cisco made an offer of $157 for each share of Splunk, a 31% premium to the company’s latest closing price. Splunk shares rose more than 21% to $145.04 while Cisco shares fell 4%.

While Cisco has made notable acquisitions in the past, Splunk’s acquisition is by far the largest in its nearly four-decade history. In 2012, Cisco had bought TV software company NDS for $5 billion, while in 2017 it bought enterprise software company AppDynamics Inc for around $3.7 billion. The deal, approved unanimously by the boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approval. Approval from Chinese regulators will not be required. The deal is expected to generate positive cash flow and add $4 billion in annual recurring revenue, Cisco executives said on an analyst conference call. If the deal were to be cancelled, Cisco would have to pay Splunk a penalty of $1.48 billion.