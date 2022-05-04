BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Cisco on Wednesday unveiled technology that can predict problems in corporate networks and improve reliability.

The system uses predictive software that collects data from various sources on a company’s network and learns patterns of operation from that company. This, according to Cisco, helps engineers find hardware problems, bandwidth usage spikes and application configuration changes before they cause difficulties for users.

“A dedicated team of about 30 people has been working on this for the past two years,” Cisco President Chuck Robbins told Reuters. “We will apply this technology to a wide range of products and services in the coming years.”

Cisco, which sells a variety of networking equipment and software for connecting devices to the Internet, has tested the technology with about 15 customers, including Phillips 66 and Schneider Electric.

Traditional technologies can detect problems and react only when they happen, but if networks can anticipate problems and proactively make changes, the user will have a better experience, Robbins said.

The company plans to announce initial integrations and product offerings at its annual conference in June.

(By Supantha Mukherjee)

