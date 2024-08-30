It’s hard not to be impressed by the decision of Ciscoone of the tech giants, to lay off 5,500 workers, despite having reported a profit of $10.3 billion last year. The justification? Investing more in artificial intelligence (AI). Cisco It’s not the only company going down this path: Microsoft, Intuit, and many others are using AI as a reason to justify mass layoffs.

This week, the news of the layoffs of Cisco emerged in a notice filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, involving seven percent of the Force company work. CEO Chuck Robbins mentioned the term “AI” five times in a brief statement, underscoring the company’s efforts to stay competitive in the AI ​​race. Earlier this year alone, Cisco laid off 4,000 employees, or five percent of its staff, saying it was “realigning the organization and enabling further investment in priority areas.”

Cisco: AI as an excuse?

It’s not the first time that We see a similar one justification. Many companies in the sector technological are saying they need to invest in AI to stay competitive, but experts are skeptical. Fabian Stephany, economist and data scientist at theUniversity of Oxfordsaid that AI is often used as a cover for more traditional economic practices, such as outsourcing or reducing management costs to increase wages in other areas.

An uncertain future

It is evident that companies are no longer hiding their optimism in replacing the human workforce with artificial intelligence. Howeverit remains to be seen whether this “realignment” will pay off in the long run, both for companies and for workers who they are looking for to maintain a stable job in an increasingly AI-dominated world.

An immediate effect

The news of the layoffs had an immediate positive impact on Cisco’s stock, which jumped from $45.04 in the morning to over $48 per share in trading after hours. This trend has become common among tech companies that announce layoffs, often seeing a surge in stock prices immediately afterward.