This Friday, Cisco García, Paralympic athlete, has visited And now Sonsoles to share your history of overcoming. Before an accident in 2015 while practicing Snowboard In Austria he completely changed his life, he exercised as a lawyer with a promising career. However, that incident It caused a spinal cord injury that left him without mobility in his legs. From then on, he grabbed tennis strongly and made him his great passion.

“The pain went to the background when I saw that I could not move, I sank. Absolute drama,” he confessed in the program. At that time, his greatest concern was not himself, but the impact that his new situation would have on his closest environment: “What gave me the most was for my father.”

Over time, his parents understood that he managed to cope with adversity with strength: “My parents then saw that over time I got it well and I think they are very proud of that.”

In his adaptation process, a fundamental pillar has been Raquel, his wife and mother of his two children. When the incident occurred, they just had a year and a half together, and there were those who thought she could depart from her side. However, Cisco never had that doubtas stated in space. “She made me look very normal,” he said.

Since he assumed his new reality, he has found in the dissemination a way of inspiring others, offering conferences throughout the country and sharing his day to day in networks. “I focused on tennis, in conferences that I give throughout Spain and on social networks, which I like a lot. It’s the best thing that the injury has brought me,” he said. However, despite having found new motivations, He wanted to make it clear that his situation should not be idealized: “I was happier before being in a chair, not romantic.”