Thanks to an article in NRC on the interpretation of the term queer (an umbrella term for all non-heterosexual people), I know that I am a cis woman. For the readers who are even slower than me: a cis woman is a woman who was born as a woman and who also feels that way. Cisman: a man who was born as a man and feels, yes, a man. Cis stands for: on this side. Trans: on the other hand. The article was about breaking with calibrated – and dominant – relationship relationships as the norm, so that these relationships can exclude less calibrated relationships in the social, legal and also legal area. The norm: a white, heterosexual relationship with one or more children.

As far as I’m concerned, there can’t be enough discussion about what deviates from the norm. Normal does not exist. Normal is just a story, temporary. Traditional straight marriage has shown from day one that this form is no guarantee for one’s own happiness and/or for the happiness of the next generation. Room for new shapes and words is important. Because only if you can interpret someone, if there is a unique word for it, history will teach us, you exist and you have passed the first round of the society committee. After that, there can be endless discussions about whether the new word, the new non-standard, ie you, can stay. But at least you’re in. You exist.

New words

I do wonder more and more for whom we come up with these new words. Not for the queer people, you don’t need to explain much. Apparently new words are needed for the group that doesn’t understand the thoughts and relationships of queer people. “So you have a child but no relationship? But what are you then? No, I mean from each other. oh you are qwuieerrr† Yes, that’s modern isn’t it.” Words as a bumper against tiresome misunderstanding.

But a cis woman?

I see the same insanity on my phone’s new emoji keyboard. Where before I could choose between a male or a female welder, mermaid or zombie, I can now choose between a male, a female and a queer (?). This is also happening more and more in restaurants. I now have the choice of two cummed pisspots, instead of one cummed and one clean(er).

And then. The pregnant man. Real?! Do we live in such an inclusive society today that we don’t want to offend the first man yet to conceive because he doesn’t see his dream image represented in the emoji keyboard? I also saw a princess with a mustache. The new emoticons do provide a lot of fun in old-fashioned hetero and homosexual relationships, but that cannot be the intention.