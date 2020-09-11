As a part of the workout routines that began on Friday morning, seven international locations of the Commonwealth of Unbiased States (CIS) will take a look at the fight readiness of the joint air protection system. Reported by TASS on the subject of the RF Ministry of Protection.

As defined within the division, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are collaborating within the coaching. As a part of the train, it is going to be essential to observe using air protection forces in opposition to airspace violators, actions in case of hijacking an plane and offering help to these in misery.

In complete, greater than 130 command posts in seven international locations and greater than 60 plane are concerned within the workout routines.

Word that not too long ago, the Protection Ministry famous a rise within the exercise of NATO plane close to the Russian borders. Based on Sergei Shoigu, it has elevated by a couple of third in comparison with final 12 months. In August alone, about 120 such flights had been recorded.

Earlier it grew to become identified that Serbia determined to desert all army workout routines, together with with Belarus, NATO, the CSTO, Russia, the US, China and the European Union.