The first author signature in the 2023 Italian Rally Terra Championship is by Paolo Andreucci and Rudy Briani, on Skoda Fabia Rally 2, winners of the opening appointment at the Val d’Orcia Rally.

The fourteenth edition of the race organized by Radicofani Motorsport was a success from every point of view, capable of putting on a show in front of the large public present along the 7 special stages on the dirt roads, a heritage of world rally culture, immersed in the landscape of the Sienese hills .

In fact, many braved the fog and the light but incessant rain, which made the clash between the 61 crews entered in this first Italian round even more interesting. The reigning champions Andreucci-Briani celebrated, highest on the podium in the center of Radicofani for the second consecutive time, on the Skoda of H-Sport, wearing MRF, after a head-to-head match resolved only at the last kilometer just 3.2” ahead of Giacomo Costenaro and Justin Bardini, also in the Czech car, prepared by Delta Rally and fitted with Pirelli tyres. On the third step, the Skoda trio was completed by the four-wheel drive by Bianchi, with Michelin tyres, with Tommaso Ciuffi at the wheel and rookie Pietro Cigni at the notes, 43.1” from the top.

FINAL AT THE PHOTOFINISH

The duel between Andreucci and Costenaro was the catalyst for attention. The former got off to a better start, with the best time on the initial “Radicofani” (12.86 km), but the response from the Vicenza rider came immediately with a double scratch on the following “San Casciano dei Bagni” (13.41 km) and ” Castiglioncello del Trinoro” (6.10 km) which allowed him to take the lead.

A leadership that was also strengthened in the second lap by Costenaro, who then set off for the last 9.77 km of the “Radicofani”, in a shorter version for the grand finale, with a 10” advantage over his rival. There came the twist due to a hesitation of the rider from Marostica, who reached the jump under the village, the jump that detaches the earth from the last from the last kilometer on asphalt, with a partial that still gave him an advantage of 5”.

Then the bank of fog and the wet asphalt, to be tackled with dirt tyres, slowed down Costenaro’s pace. In response Andreucci gave a show with an exaggerated performance and placed a partial of 13.2” to go and take the victory.

The challenge for the third step of the podium also remained hanging by a thread until the final special. It was Tommaso Ciuffi who prevailed, who returned to the Val d’Orcia and about eight years after his debut lived right on the roads of Siena. Despite a difficult start, also complicated by a puncture in the opening, the Florentine was able to resist all the way to the attacks of an excellent Luca Panzani, paired with Francesco Pinelli, on another Skoda, who was able to settle for fourth position overall, centered with a margin of 6.5” from the rival.

The Lucchese was also returning to the gravel after a 5-year absence, but looking at the times it didn’t seem like that at all, given that his Bohemian Rally2 has always remained among the best. Instead, he resumed the Italian Rally Terra Championship from where Jader Vagnini had left him, like a year ago fifth overall in the Val d’Orcia, this time together with Martina Musiari he ends 59.8 ” from the best. Satisfied with his performance, the San Marino rider didn’t give up until the end, so much so that he also took away the satisfaction of hitting the second half in the final “Radicofani” while everyone was pushing to aim for their own result.

The ranking of the top ten cars, which offers points for the CIRT, was monopolized by the Skoda Fabias. In sixth place Emanuele Dati from Versilia with Giacomo Ciucci, slowed down too soon by a puncture on the front right on PS2 to hope for anything more. Successful overtaking at the end also for the Veronese Luca Hoebling with Andrea Gaspari on the Sardinian Nicola Tali with Massimiliano Frau, eighth but often among the best five crews in the individual special stages. Ninth position for the Slovenians Aljosa Novak and Uros Ocvirk, transparent for the championship like the other foreigners, then Enrico Oldrati and Elia De Guio who appeared strangely in trouble right from the start, starting with a margin of 30” from the top already in the initial round.

In eleventh position overall appears a name that lights up the hearts and memories of rally enthusiasts, especially on gravel. We are talking about Angelo Pucci Grossi, son of the unforgettable Giuseppe “Pucci” Grossi, winner of 6 titles at the time of the Terra Rally Trophy. It is a beautiful story to tell, a circle that closed on the final stage in Radicofani, where the young twenty-three year old from Rimini celebrated, paired with Francesco Cardinali on a Skoda, the victory of the first race valid for the Pucci Grossi Trophy, reserved for the best Under 25 of the Championship, named after the father, legend of the dusty.

Great test of character also for the very young Under 20 crew formed by Matteo Fontana and Alessandro Arnaboldi on Peugeot 208 Rally4. The Lariano finished in 18th overall position and won the Two Wheel Drive category classification which always put him at the top from start to stop. Behind him another talented boy like Giorgio Cogni with Alessandro Cervi, followed by “Barone Jr.” and Simone Brachi, also on the French Rally4, also favored by the retirement of Fabrizio Martinis and Valentina Boi on the PS5, up until then second strength in the category, following a breakage of the axle shaft of their 208.

Among thousands of vicissitudes of class, Riccardo Rigo and Daiana Dardieri finish at the top of the N5 classification, managing to hit the target on their Citroen DS3 at the checkered flag, without taking too many risks. In fact, Aronne Travaglia and Lorenzo Lamanda close behind them at 40.3”, a crew on a Ford Fiesta which in the first part of the race had dominated the category far and wide before suffering a puncture on the second lap of the “Radicofani”, which caused them to lose them over 5′.

Furthermore, a really unfortunate first appearance for the American driver Mark Piatkowski, who in his first experience outside the USA stops on the PS4 “Radicofani” due to the service belt of his Volkswagen Polo, while he was in second place. Davide Negri and Marzo Zegna manage to conquer an unexpected podium, who after the problems occurred to the others managed to stay in the lead for some stages, before breaking the third gear of the Citroen DS3 right on the last stage.

Class N4 “Mattonen” won on Mitsubishi Lancer Exo X navigated by Giulia Taglienti, the favorite after last season’s success, with a total time of 54’24.8. The challenge ended after a few stages instead between the Rally5, where Filippo Nannetti and Alessia Tasi (Renault Clio R5) won with a 37.5” lead over another French car, the one shared by the driver from Vieste Fabio Solitro and Rosario Navarra, third at the flag at chess in the ranking reserved for under 25s.

FINAL RANKING XVI VAL D’ORCIA RALLY

1. Andreucci-Briani (Skoda Fabia R5) in 47’30.9; 2. Costenaro-Bardini (Skoda Fabia R5) at 3.2; 3. Ciuffi-Cigni (Skoda Fabia R5) at 43.1; 4. Panzani-Pinelli (Skoda Fabia R5) at 49.6; 5. Vagnini-Musiari (Skoda Fabia R5) at 59.8; 6. Dati-Ciucci (Skoda Fabia R5) at 1’12.1; 7. Hoebling-Gaspari (Skoda Fabia R5) at 1’36.5; 8. Tali-Frau (Skoda Fabia R5) in 1’46.4; 9. Novak-Ocvirk (Skoda Fabia R5) in 1’53.5; 10. Oldrati-De Guio (Skoda Fabia R5) in 1’54.7;

CIRT RANKING AFTER VAL D’ORCIA

1. Andreucci 15pt; 2. Costenaro 12pt; 3. Tufts 10pt; 4. Panzani 8pt; 5. Vagnini 6pt; 6. Data 5pt; 7. Hoebling 4pt; 8. Such 3pt; 9. Oldrati 2pt; 10. Big 1pt;