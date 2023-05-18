ACI Sport and PRS Group have identified the new date for the Marche race, postponed due to bad weather. It will therefore be the third act of the Italian flag, always valid also for the Italian Historic Terra Rally Championship and the ACI Sport 5th Zone Rally Cup

The 30th Rally Adriatico will be recovered on 15 and 16 July. This is the solution found in a few hours thanks to the intense work carried out in synergy between the ACI Sport Federation and the organizer PRS Group, which will allow the smooth running, on the new date, of the Marche race valid for the Italian Terra Rally Championship, for the Italian Historic Terra Rally Championship and for the ACI Sport 5th Zone Rally Cup.

The difficult situation in the areas, caused by the recurring bad weather of recent days which has generated some critical issues on the roads, has made the mayors of the areas affected by the passage of the competition decide to revoke the ordinances for carrying out the same. This is because it was deemed that the safety conditions were not guaranteed to allow the event to run smoothly.

A sporting event of extreme importance for the province of Urbino and the entire territory involved, which will therefore also be able to make use of the related activities ensured by the event once the current emergency caused by bad weather has passed.

With the official announcement of the new date in mid-July, the race will therefore represent the third round of the CIRT, CIRT Storico and CRZ, and will follow the San Marino Rally scheduled for June.