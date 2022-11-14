The dirt roads of the Marche give Alberto Battistolli and Simone Scattolin, Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo, a clear success in the penultimate stage of the Italian Rally Terrain Championship.

The twenty-four year old driver from Vicenza, bearer of ACI Team Italia also in the European Rally, in fact took the lead from the first time trial, building most of his victory in the first lap on the triptych of classic tests “Dei Laghi”, “Cupramontana” and ” Colognola ”repeated three times in all, which saw him conclude with a consistent advantage over all his opponents.

The Rally delle Marche, organized around Cingoli by the PRS Group and now in its fifteenth edition, also awarded the tricolor land title, won with a race ahead of the normal conclusion of the series, by Paolo Andreucci and Rudy Briani, also on Skoda . For the Tuscan driver this is the thirteenth Italian title in a career that continues to give him great satisfaction.

The second consecutive in the CIR Terra after the one obtained a year ago, always coinciding with a second place behind Alberto Battistolli in his first career victory.

The rally maintained a linear trend, with Battistolli taking the lead immediately, also taking advantage of a starting position that allowed him to tackle the first three special stages on a surface clean of gravel from the rivals who preceded him, with Andreucci in front. everyone to “sweep the road”.

The boy from Monteviale in this first phase accumulated an advantage of 15 “over Oldrati, 16” over Costenaro, and 20 “over Andreucci, who he then managed in the other two practice laps with the only Tuscan driver who managed to recover up to in second position, to then close with a gap of only 7 ”5 from the summit.

Enrico Oldrati from Bergamo also had a good performance, paired with Elia de Guio also on a Skoda, who finished third at 12 ”7 also thanks to a wrong choice of tires when it rained on the last lap.

In a ranking that saw all the crews of the top ten competing on Skoda Fabia, Giacomo Costenaro then classified together with Justin Bardini, who started as Oldrati-De Guio as the last challengers for the title against Andreucci, who finished fourth at the finish line in 17 “from the top.

Behind them a group of long-distance dirt road specialists, among which the Tuscan Emanuele Dati with Giacomo Ciucci, fifth, followed just three tenths of a second by the Biellaese Massimiliano Tonso with Danilo Fappani, then the Veronese Luca Hoelbling and Stefano Righetti, the San Marino Jader Vagnini and Martina Musiari, the Trentino Alessandro Taddei with Andrea Gaspari and the young Austrian Walter Olli, paired with Nicolò Gonnella, still leader of the Under 25 in the Pucci Grossi Trophy.

CLASS CUPS

The Rally delle Marche also proved decisive for the various classes and categories, for which the ACI Sport Cups were awarded with a race in advance. This is the case of Rally4, which proposed the fourth victory out of five races for the Paduan Nicolò Marchioro with Marco Marchetti in the umpteenth solo that saw him dominate on every special stage.

One week after the success of the N4 Cup in the Italian Rally Cup Final, the Ceccanese Mattonen with Giulia Taglienti also puts on the bulletin board the trophy for the class in the Italian Rally Terrain Championship thanks to the second place obtained after a heated duel between Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X with the young son of art Aronne Travaglia together with Lorenzo Lamanda, at the first career victory.

The season of Andrea Bucci from Rimini is therefore completed with Roberto Selva in a Renault Clio, winner of the R3 Cup. Applause also for the very young Laura Callegaro from Padua, paired with Sara Montavoci on a Peugeot 208 in the previous R2B version, who achieved the success of the Women’s Cup.

SUZUKI RALLY CUP, THE LAST IN PELLÉ

It was a challenge up to the last special also as regards the last round of the Suzuki Rally Cup, which ended with the first win of the season for the Trentino Roberto Pellé together with Luca Franceschini on a Suzuki Swift Hybrid.

In second place Igor Iani from Ossola, with Nicola Puliani in another hybrid car, who after the Under 25 title also wins second place in the trophy. The Suzuki podium was completed by Christian Mantoet from Treviso who, together with Roberto Simioni, won the Racing Start category for the Japanese cup.

FINAL CLASSIFICATION 15th RALLY DELLE MARCHE

1. BATTISTOLLI-SCATTOLIN (Skoda Fabia) in 36’25.1; 2. ANDREUCCI-BRIANI (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) at 7.5; 3. OLDRATI-DE GUIO (Skoda Fabia) at 12.7; 4. COSTENARO-BARDINI (Skoda Fabia) at 17.0; 5. DATA-CIUCCI (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) at 1’02.4; 6. TONSO-FAPPANI (Skoda Fabia) at 1’02.7; 7. HOELBLING-RIGHETTI (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) at 1’22.1; 8. VAGNINI-MUSIARI (Skoda Fabia) at 1’24.7; 9. TADDEI-GASPARI (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) at 1’27.5; 10. OLLI-GONELLA (Skoda Fabia) at 2’18.4;

CIRT RANKING

1. Andreucci-Briani (Skoda Fabia Evo) 72pt; 2. Oldrati-De Guio (Skoda) 47pt; 3. Costenaro-Bardini (Skoda) 40pt; 4. Tonso-Fappani (Skoda) 30pt; 5. Battistolli-Scattolin (Skoda) 27pt; 6. Vagnini-Franchina (Skoda) 20pt; 7. Ceccoli-Capolongo, Trevisani 15pt; 9. Data-Pacifiers (Skoda) 14pt; 10. Dettori-Pisano (Skoda) 14pt