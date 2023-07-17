Rally Adriatico has confirmed Nikolay Gryazin’s candidacy for the title race in the Italian Terra Rally Championship.

On the 30th anniversary of the race organized by the PRS Group, staged over 9 special stages around Urbino, the World Championship driver achieved his second consecutive victory in the third Italian round, after the one in San Marino, again paired with Konstantin Aleksandrov on the Skoda Fabia Rally2, prepared by Delta Rally and fitted with Pirelli tyres.

Once again it was a sweaty success, considering the prohibitive temperatures that accompanied the timed challenges, all concentrated on Sunday.

Five races in all won by Gryazin in the triple passage on the sections “San Fiorano”, “Molleone” and “Colondello”, which offered a clash between champions also starring the French Florent Todeschini and Sabrina De Castelli on the Hyundai i20 of GB Motors , with Michelin tyres, then again Paolo Andreucci and Rudy Briani on the Skoda Fabia of H-Sport, shod by MRF Tyres.

A generational clash of style, made even more stimulating by the presence of the three tire manufacturers in support. Gryazin won again with a comeback on the transalpine Todeschini, transparent for the CIRT and with an advantage from the starting order in the first practice lap, while Andreucci was forced to sweep the streets with the No. 1 in front of the group of 83 cars at the start of the Adriatic Rally, also valid for the ACI Sport 5th Zone Rally Cup and for the third act of the Italian Historic Terra Rally Championship.

In fact, on his first return to assistance Todeschini, a driver from Marseille and vice-champion in the homologous French Terra series, had managed to get behind all the dusty tricolors with two impressive scratches in the first three races, also benefiting from the starting order.

Taken by surprise, 2.3” away from the top in the first interval, Gryazin got back in the car for a second lap all on the attack, and after signing the “San Fiorano” by just 7 tenths he sank the winning thrust in the “Molleone” , trimming the French by 6.1” and leaping to the top of the standings, which he then dominated until the end.

The reigning champions Andreucci-Briani this time had more difficulty than expected in the initial phase, and accumulated a margin of 15” after the first fraction which made the hypothesis of a comeback impossible, even looking at the pace of the opponents. The third place overall at 25.9” from the top, with Todeschini transparent, is however worth the points of the second for the CIRT, which allow the Garfagnino to keep the first place in the general classification of the dirt series.

At the foot of the podium, Edoardo Bresolin from Vicenza also enjoyed his arrival in Urbino, with Rudy Pollet on the notes on another Skoda, who took home the title in the Challenge Raceday, arriving at the Adriatic for the last round concurrently with the CIR Terra.

Behind him, Enrico Oldrati from Bergamo finished in fifth position after a comeback in the final, once again growing at a distance with Elia De Guio dictating the notes from the right seat, on the Skoda prepared by MS Munaretto.

In fact, for just 2.8” the duel for the fifth position saw Emanuele Dati defeated, suffering like all the non-priority riders in the first round due to the dust, returning to his rhythm in the final stage, always paired with Giacomo Ciucci on the other bohemian car.

The other Rally2s that completed the first ten positions of the overall are all Skodas, starting with that of the Corsican driver Jean Philippe Quilichini with Matthieu Belhacene. The eighth place does not do justice to the performance of Tommaso Ciuffi and Pietro Cigni, conditioned by a puncture in the hot phase, 4km from the end of PS4 “San Fiorano”, which immediately afterwards led them to suffer a 10″ penalty for early departure.

Another rally of substance also for Angelo Pucci Grossi, who together with Francesco Cardinali confirms himself as the best Under 25 of the CIRT, with ninth place which is worth the third consecutive victory in the Pucci Grossi Trophy, dedicated to the memory of his father, legend of Italian dirt roads. The Skoda driven by Luca Hoelbling and Stefano Righetti from Verona completed the top ten.

The fourteenth position instead delivers the victory of class N5 to Aronne Travaglia and Simone Brachi, the best for the Italian 4WD Cup, on Ford Fiesta. Afterwards, the fifteenth place overall gives an idea of ​​the test put on the road by Matteo Fontana and Alessandro Arnaboldi.

Just 20 years of age for the driver from Lake Como who once again demonstrated his talent, after his experiences in the international field, and earned victory in the Rally4 class and in the Italian Two-Wheel Drive category, again on a Peugeot 208. A result that allows Fontana to match the head of the ACI Sport Two Wheel Drive Cup standings with Giorgio Cogni from Piacenza, second classified in the Adriatic with Andrea Colapietro in another car of the lion.

FINAL RANKING 30th ADRIATIC RALLY

1. Gryazin-Aleksandrov (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) In 49’00.7; 2. Todeschini-De Castelli (Hyundai I20) +12.9; 3. Andreucci-Briani (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) +25.9; 4. Bresolin-Pollet (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) +1’03.4; 5. Oldrati-De Guio (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) +1’08.2; 6. Dati-Ciucci (Skoda Fabio R5 Evo) +1’11.0; 7. Quilichini-Belhacene (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) +1’12.7; 8. Ciuffi-Swan (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) +1’24.5; 9. Grossi Pucci-Cardinali (Skoda Fabia R5) +2’10.5; 10. Hoelbling-Righetti (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) +2’29.5; 11. Alygizakis-Amaxopopulos (Skoda Fabia) +3’07.3; 12. Roncoroni-Brusadelli (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) +4’02.6; 13. Epis-Zanni (Skoda Fabia R5) +4’27.3; 14. Travaglia-Brachi (Ford Fiesta) +4’37.1; 15. Fontana-Arnaboldi (Peugeot208 Gt Line) +4’53.5;

CITY RANKING

1. Andreucci 39pt; 2. Gryazin 30pt; 3. Tufts 25pt; 4. Oldrati 18pt; 5. Panzani 13pt; 6. Costenaro 12pt; 7. Data 11pt; 8. Vagnini 10pt; 9. Hoelbling 7pt; 10. Scandola, Grossi 6pt;