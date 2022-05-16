A brand new show at the 29th Rally Adriatico has given rise to a spectacular second round for the 2022 Italian Rally Terrain Championship.

The victory went again to Paolo Andreucci and Rudy Briani on the Skoda Fabia Rally 2, which is coupled with the opening in Val d’Orcia, this time authors of an impressive comeback on the white dirt roads around Urbino.

Splendid landscapes, unpublished tests and much appreciated those chosen by the PRS Group organization, which renewed the route designed on 9 special stages for 70 timed kilometers. Three passes on the trio of “San Fiorano”, “Molleone” and “Montalto Tarugo” which saw the inexhaustible talent of the Italian multiple champion shine with four scratches in all, in his fourth career victory in the Adriatic.

To pull the sprint until the last lap of special tests were Enrico Oldrati and Elia De Guio, also on Skoda, who took the lead in the overall in the first practice lap before undergoing a comeback in the central part of the race. The second step of the podium at 12.4 behind confirms the potential of the driver from Bergamo, who climbs to 17 points in the championship, in third place, now at full speed in the title race.

Third place in the Adriatic for Giacomo Costenaro and Justin Bardini on another Skoda Rally2, 32 “2 from the top. The driver from Vicenza started behind Andreucci and suffered the first few beats of the race spent cleaning the road in front of the fleet of 104 cars starters, including the legends of CIRT Storico in the third round and the off-road vehicles of the Italian Cross Country and Side by Side Vehicles Championship, in the second act.

In the first special, Costenaro also suffered an injury to his right hand, the dislocation of a finger against the steering wheel, which forced him to grit his teeth. Also in this case the central part of the rally was decisive, the second test loop, during which the driver from Marostica recovered his podium placement against Dati-Ciucci, again on Skoda.

Fifth place overall and third on the step of the podium for the Zone Rally Cup to Andrea Dalmazzini and Andrea Albertini on Hyundai i20 Rally 2, as outsiders of the Italian flag they enter the first positions in the race but do not take points away from the protagonists of the CIRT. The man from Modena returned to earth a year after his last appearance, right in the Adriatic, and managed to confirm the speed he showed in the first editions of the series.

So sixth place which is worth the fifth for the Italian Rally Land Championship to the Arzachena driver Giuseppe Dettori with Carlo Pisano, also on Skoda, back to the levels he had always maintained in previous seasons, often with times in practice close to those of the top. Partial good also for the Biella-born Massimiliano Tonso with Danilo Fappani at the notes on the Czech four-wheel drive, which compromises the placement for a small mistake in the second round of the rally that made him lose the decisive 29 ”.

In the absolute top ten the two San Marino aces on the Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Jader Vagnini, with Elisabetta Franchina and Daniele Ceccoli, with Piercarlo Capolongo who are preparing at their best for the next round on their home roads at the San Marino Rally. Vagnini confirms the performance of the Val d’Orcia, also at the Rally Adriatico with two placings among the best three times in the individual special stages.

Ceccoli, on the other hand, manages to react to a difficult start on the first special stage, where he resumed testing the Skoda of Mattia Codato and Cristian Dinale, who had a spin, and lost 18 ” which prompted him to set up an all-running rally. .