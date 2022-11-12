Cirque du Soleil is the most famous example of a current that we can baptize as a clear line circus, extrapolating to this art the concept coined by Joost Swarte to designate Hergé’s comics. Like the cartoons by the author of Tintin, the shows by this Quebec production company are characterized by their expository clarity, their neat and extremely luminous strokes and their clear colors, without chiaroscuro. Daniele Finzi Pasca’s circus stagings are also distinguished by their limpid calligraphy, their contrasting tones and their poetic atmosphere. This is the case of Luzia, where the Swiss director offers until January 22 in Madrid, and during the month of February in Seville, a velvety, flattering and dreamlike panoramic view of Mexico, the country where he lived for a decade.

The Cirque du Soleil shows do not differ from those of the classic circus in substance, but in that packaging that we call staging. In the staging of Luzia out, as if from a magician’s top hat, a beautiful and throbbing human monarch butterfly, a colossal puppet panther, an armadillo worthy of a troupe of giants and big heads, four musician alligators, a thousand cempasúchil flowers (the ones that Mexican families take to their dead every November 2) or a galloping apocalyptic silver horse, like the one that beautifies the Machado square in the historic center of Mazatlán, in the State of Sinaloa. But the essence of this function is its numbers of circus roots. The jump through hoops located at three and four heights on a treadmill is impressive both for the verticality of the acrobatic skills displayed by its eight performers and for the dynamism that prints the continuous horizontal movement of the treadmill, placed on a stage that rotates on its own axis.

A scene from Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Luzia’. Anne Colliard

In the posters of the classic circuses, the names of the protagonists of their most celebrated numbers appear as a claim. On the Cirque du Soleil posters, on the other hand, only the name of the company appears, since this seems to the public to be a sufficient guarantee. But in the end, more than the beautiful staging by Finzi Pasca, what dazzled the common audience on opening night were the performances by Sascha Bachmann, Jérome Sordillon, Cyril Pytlak and Aleksei Goloborodko.

Dressed as a bather between the wars, the stocky Bachmann forms with his body a beautiful series of asymmetrical sculptural figures while he balances on two canes on top of which he will place another two, and so on until he climbs some eight meters high. Hanging from a vine, Sordillon, a tattooed French acrobatic gymnast, is both a black Tarzan and a fallen angel.

For his part, Goloborodko, a Russian contortionist, looks like an enlarged version of the Elastic Man from The Fantastic Four: he is capable of bending himself anywhere and in any direction, wrapping himself up as a gift and tying himself into a knot by turning his torso and legs 180 degrees. head, like owls. The performances of both received deafening ovations. But the round number, in which there is a perfect symbiosis between music and movement, are the juggling with seven clubs in the air that Cyril Pytlak executes with the speed of a formula 1 and the precision of a Swiss watch, even climbing stairs and running through the audience. Another marvel of accuracy is the drill where young Kelly McDonald is hoisted up, tossed into the air 20 times, and picked up cleanly each time by a flawless trio of male carriers. Her performance is an allegory of the place of yang and yin, strong and light.

The suspense created by the swaying of the cyclopean swing that Belarusian Mikita Paulenka propels until he completes a 360-degree turn upside down at the top of the circus dome is exciting. The show closes with a lively but resounding number, which included a triple somersault from one Russian swing to another. The music is less syrupy than on other occasions, because in Luzia the native airs performed by the Mexican singer Majo Cornejo have more weight and presence than the numbing melodies new age

There are Luziafinally, a curtain of water that serves as a projection screen, a soccer player who plays break dance without the ball detaching from his left foot and a clown that serves as a common thread. Besides, but without leaving the genre, next week Cirque Ici by geometer Johann Le Guillerm premieres Terces in Girona, for lovers of the singular, the futuristic and the atavistic.

‘Luzia’. Direction: Daniele Finzi Pasca. Gate of the Angel stage. Madrid Until January 22, 2023.

