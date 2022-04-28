Despite calls for conversation with 3rd copy, PDT pre-candidate rules out alliance with MDB and PSDB

Despite the public nods of the so-called 3rd way to Ciro Gomesthe strategy of the PDT pre-candidate for the next 2 months is to isolate itself in the polls as the only name capable of threatening Squid (EN) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and attract União Brasil and the PSD to an alliance by July.

The chance of the ex-minister and ex-governor of Ceará being in the same coalition as the MDB and PSDB – parties that, along with União, intend to announce a single name for the presidency on May 18 – tends to zero.

The president of Union Brazil, Luciano Bivar, called the pedestrian to the group’s conversation. The emedebista pre-candidate, senator Simone Tebet, and the president of Cidadania, Roberto Freire –who agreed to form a federation with the PSDB–, did the same. There has not yet been an invitation for a meeting with all those involved.

“They want to see if I make it through”, said Ciro to the Power 360 this Wednesday (27.Apr.2022), at the end of an event at the PDT headquarters in Brasília with mayors and councilors of the party. Before July, he said, nothing will be decided.

caravans

In the coming weeks and until the PDT convention that will make his candidacy official, Ciro will tour all regions of the country. Start with São Paulo. On the 5th (Apr 28), he goes to Ribeirão Preto (SP), where he visits the Agrishow fair.

Afterwards, the caravan goes through cities in Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. Before the convention, it still tours the Northeast, North and Midwest regions.

It will always be accompanied by electoral cables in the States and PDT militants. The legend should launch 9 candidates for governor.

Here are the possible plate heads in the States:

Amazonas: public defender Carol Braz;

Ceará: Governor Izolda Cela or former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio;

Federal District: Senator Leila Barros;

Maranhao: Senator Weverton;

Rio de Janeiro: former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves;

Rio Grande do Sul: Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan;

Roraima: Juraci Francisco dos Santos;

São Paulo: former mayor of Santana de Parnaíba Elvis Cézar;

Tocantins: former deputy Laurez Moreira.

When presenting his reading of the voting intention polls, Ciro says he is betting on the conversion of “soft” votes (from “soft” English; that is, that is not petrified in a specific candidate) today sent to Lula or Bolsonaro.

The pedetista is eyeing the conversion of votes of those who only say they would vote for the reelection of the current president to undermine the PT’s chances of victory and vice versa.