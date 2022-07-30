Research shows that PT is the 2nd choice of vote for most of the electorate of the 3 candidates

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is the 2nd voting option for most voters in Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and André Janones (forward), second search Datasheet.

According to the survey, carried out from July 27 to 28, 2022, Lula has 47% of voting intentions in the 1st round of the elections. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears with 29%. Considering only valid votes, PT beats Bolsonaro in the 1st roundby 52% to 32%.

The survey surveyed 2,566 voters in 183 cities and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points. The confidence level is 95%. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-01192/2022, cost BRL 473,780.00 and was paid for by the Leaf Group.

Ciro Gomes has 8% of voting intentions in the Datafolha poll. Among your voters:

36% would migrate to Lula;

17% would migrate to Bolsonaro;

7% would migrate to Vera Lúcia (PSTU);

4% would migrate to Tebet.

Simone Tebet has 2%, according to Datafolha. Among your voters:

33% would migrate to Lula;

27% would migrate to Ciro;

4% would migrate to Vera Lúcia;

0% would migrate to Bolsonaro.

André Janones appears in the Datafolha survey with 1%. Among your voters:

37% would migrate to Lula;

23% would migrate to Bolsonaro;

4% would migrate to Ciro.

In general, Ciro is the main 2nd option to vote. When asked who they would vote for if they didn’t vote for the candidate already chosen, 24% answered the pedestrian’s name.

Read the answers:

Ciro Gomes – 24%;

Squid – 19%;

Bolsonaro – 14%;

Vera Lucia 5%;

Tebet – 5%;

Janones – 4%.

2nd TURN

Datafolha also tested 3 2nd shift scenarios. In an eventual direct clash between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT appears with 55% of the votes, against 35% of the current president. Another 7% vote blank or null in these circumstances, and 2% did not know how to respond.

In the confrontation between Lula and Ciro, the former president would be elected again, this time with 52% of the votes. The pedestrian has 33%. Blank or null votes represent 14%. The same 2% cannot say.

In a 2nd round between Bolsonaro and Ciro, the former governor of Ceará has 51% of the votes. The Chief Executive, 38%. There are 10% of voters who say they prefer to cancel or vote blank in this scenario. Again, 2% have no opinion.

POWERDATA

At last search PowerDate, held from July 17 to 19, Lula appears with an advantage of 6 percentage points over Bolsonaro (43% to 37%) in the 1st round. The difference fluctuated in the poll’s 2 percentage point margin of error – it was 8 points (44% to 36%) in the July 3rd to 5th round.

Ciro Gomes has 6% of the votes. Simone Tebet, 3%. André Janones, 2%, and Pablo Marçal (Pros), 1%, complete the list. The other pre-candidates did not score. White and null are 4%, and 5% could not answer.

The PT has 6 percentage points less than all the others added together (49%), according to the PowerDate. A month agothe difference was 1 point.

The scenario indicates that a direct victory for the former president has become less likely and may force a 2nd round on October 23.

The search PowerDate was held from July 17 to 19, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07122/2022.

