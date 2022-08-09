PDT candidate for the presidency discloses general lines of government program on TSE platform

The PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomesproposes in its government plan to create 5 million jobs in 2 years with investments in infrastructure and to authorize by law the arrest after conviction in the 2nd Instance.

The ex-minister and ex-governor of Ceará also wants to write the Union Budget “from scratch”, refinance the debts of 66 million families, base the Petrobras fuel prices in internal costs and open banking and tax secrecy for those who work at the 1st and 2nd levels of the federal government.

On Monday (8.8.2022) at night, the pedestrian declared R$ 3 million in goods and made the general lines of his government program available on the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) platform DivulgaCand. Here’s the intact (5.6 MB).

The document places the resumption of infrastructure works as the starting point for the recovery of growth and job creation.

This so-called “full employment emergency plan” would employ, according to Ciro’s campaign, 5 million people in the first 2 years of government.

“The idea is to expand public investments and give new impetus to civil construction. To this end, works already tendered that were stopped or not started will be resumed – around 14,000 throughout Brazil -, especially those related to housing, sanitation, public transport and urban mobility.”, says the program.

The set of socioeconomic measures also includes:

a universal minimum income, of an undisclosed amount, comprising payments for Auxílio Brasil, unemployment insurance and rural retirement;

the offer of refinancing of debts of individuals by Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil;

and a gas voucher to cover half the price of the cylinder.

The increase in revenue to fund these measures would come from cutting subsidies and tax incentives by 20%, taxing profits and dividends and instituting an estate tax of more than BRL 20 million at a rate of 0.5%.

Together, the tax changes would bring a revenue gain of R$200 billion, according to Ciro’s economic advisors.