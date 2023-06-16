were fulfilled six months of the attempt against our friend and colleague Ciro Gomez Leyva and there are a dozen arrested who are supposedly the material authors of that assassination attemptbut we know nothing of the motive, of the mastermindsof a character nicknamed The boss who allegedly hired the gang that carried out the attack. In fact, what lasts is the impunity because, as Ciro said yesterday on the radio, today he does not know who ordered that attack, or how or why, or what exists, let us add, behind that plot.

Since the 12 members of the band that materialized the stroke The investigation has been headed by the capital’s prosecutor’s office. Last January, when the first members of that organization of hitmen We were saying here that due to the equipment found in some of the searches, they could be related to the Jalisco New Generation Cartelalthough this information could not be confirmed by the authorities.

Let us remember that the CJNG It operates on many occasions as a kind of franchise to which local cells adhere that in fact are not really part of that criminal organization. The operations center of the detained cell was in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s officethe most violent mayor’s office in the Mexico Citywhere at least a dozen of Criminal organizations who have expanded their illicit activities to him drug dealing and the heist to Freight transportmany times under the protection of the local authority.

Most of the criminal gangs that operate in the mayor’s office have their roots in what was the Michoacan Family, which after successive internal divisions, formed independent groups that today have the GAM in check. At the moment, the new familyits successor, is based in Michoacansome areas of northern Warrior and in the south and east of Mexico stateheaded by brothers Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga, the Fishand José Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, The Strawberry.

The detainees who carried out the attack against Ciro operated in those areas. It is assumed that this character nicknamed The boss. If something has been notable with El Pez y La Fresa, it is the violence and impunity with which they operate in Michoacán, Guerrero and the state of Mexico.

It is not the responsibility of the media or communicators to guarantee the safety of each one of us who make news with the most different points of view and often with critical and uncomfortable information for the National Palace or other political, social, or business actors: it is the responsibility exclusive of State and who should provide that security.

Mexico was declared the most insecure country in the world to practice journalismabove even countries at war, such as Ukraine. In 2022, at the time of the attack against Ciro, there were 17 murdered journalists and many more who have suffered attacks and assaults. Guaranteeing the safety of journalists implies putting an end to the climate of aggressions and grievances and ensuring the conditions for an exercise of journalism free of violence. And guarantee that there is no impunity.

In 1994 we said that it was the political climate that led to actions such as the murders of Luis Donaldo Colosio and José Francisco Ruiz Massieu, at a time when violence was much further from everyday life than it is now. It was neither Salinas de Gortari nor Camacho Solís who orchestrated those crimes, it was not the fight itself for the presidency or the candidacy, it was the climate created, where violence was permitted, where any action was possible because everything seemed to be legitimized. And there were plenty of actors who could take advantage of it.

In those years and today the crime enjoys impunity. We know that Mario Aburto killed Colosio and that an obscure hitman named Treviño killed Ruiz Massieu, but they have never been able to answer why or what was behind those crimes. The prosecutor bezanilla veneer he wanted to use the crimes politically as he did years later samuel del villar with the murder of paco stanley. The slope of organized crime and destabilization was never fully investigated in any of those cases. Much less is investigated now: of the 160 thousand dead of this administration hardly any investigation folder is open, the vast majority go unpunished.

I understand that it is not possible to reach the culprits, material and intellectual, in all crimes, but the key to be able to advance even in the sense of security of society, is that justice is done in emblematic cases and not even in them advances: the attacks against the Jesuits in ChihuahuaMost of the murders of journalists, human rights defenders and searchers, we never know, beyond the hackneyed arguments of “floor rights, extortions either settling of scores”, when passion is not used, who is responsible for each crime.

And in that environment impunity and manipulation in the end, even the hitmen themselves end up being released, as is happening today with the hitmen of the youth of Ayotzinapa. Hopefully the same thing will not happen tomorrow with those detained for the attack against Ciro and that someday we will find out how and why that attack occurred.

