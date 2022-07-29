The PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomessignaled this Friday (29.Jul.2022) that he can leave his political career if he does not win this year’s election to the Palácio do Planalto.

At an event held by the SBPC (Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science) at UnB (University of Brasília), the former minister and former governor of Ceará said that, in case of defeat at the polls, he will “put the viola in the bag”.

In the final stretch of the 2018 campaign, when he also ran for president, Ciro had already stated that he would run for his last election that year. Four years later, he is back in contention.

At the event at UnB on this 6th, a participant asked the pedestrian not to give up on running in future elections. On Thursday (July 28), the SBPC had received the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaPT candidate.

“It’s very flattering. I’m going to die fighting for Brazil, it’s the love of my life, it’s my passion, it’s my vocation. But I have to realize that [ser] 4 times candidate [a presidente da República] and not be chosen… Maybe this is not my destiny” said Cyrus.

From February 2015 to May 2016, Ciro worked in the private sector. He presided over Transnordestina S/A, a subsidiary of CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional) in charge of building the railroad that will link the port of Pecém, in Ceará, to the Port of Suape, in Pernambuco.

He left the company to return to the political scene, in the final months of the impeachment process that canceled the former president’s term. Dilma Rousseff (EN) – which he refers to as “coup d’etat”. Two years later, he ran for the 3rd time as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

While saying that he should no longer contest national elections, Ciro declared in an interview with Power 360 who also doesn’t want an eventual return to the politics of Ceará, his political birthplace.

“I have nothing more to fulfill in Ceará’s politics. I don’t ever want“, said.

Applause and polls

In his speech at the SBPC event, Ciro gave a presentation of about 45 minutes of his set of proposals, which he shelters under the umbrella of a National Development Plan.

By saying that the country’s presidents have followed the same economic and political governance models since Fernando Collor (1989-1992), the pedetista criticized the raising of the basic interest rate as an instrument to combat inflation and promised to remove the board of the Central Bank on the 1st day of his term.

At this moment, the audience applauded Ciro’s speech. “Applause, but I’m in 3rd place in the poll”, said the candidate.

in the search PowerDate In the most recent one, held from July 17th to 19th, the pedestrian scored 6% in the simulation of the 1st round, behind Lula, with 43%, and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 37%.

Subsequently, Ciro resumed a point that he addresses in all his speeches on the subject and rescued a statement by Lula signaling that he will maintain the autonomy of the Central Bank. The law guarantees that Roberto Campos Neto, current president, will remain in office until December 2024.

Asked by journalists why he reacted to the applause, remembering his position in the polls behind Lula and Bolsonaro, Ciro said that there is “an immense silent majority”.

“The environment of sealing, of cancellation, of political rudeness is not just Bolsonaro who promotes, no. The behavior of Lula’s hate cabinet militancy is one of the most fascist and execrable in Brazil”, declared.

“Lula is posing as a good guy, but the scoundrels, the lack of respect, the lack of scruples, the insults, the aggressions, the lies that Lula produces in Brazil are as serious as those that Bolsonaro promotes.”, he added.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate mentioned above was carried out from July 17 to 19, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07122/2022.