The pre-candidate for the presidency for the PDT, Ciro Gomes, said that he would accept support from former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) if he goes to the second round against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On the other hand, he declared that he will not ally himself with PT if he is left out of the second stage of this year’s electoral race.

“If I go to the second round with Bolsonaro, of course I want Lula’s support. The opposite (support Lula) is no longer viable. How can I say that they are corrupt, incompetent, am I going to take the stage with them? It becomes complicity. Lula is most responsible for the tragedy that is happening in the country”, said the presidential candidate in an interview with Election Centerfrom GloboNews.

Ciro, however, expressed a desire to go to the second round against Lula. “I would like Brazil to get rid of Bolsonaro in the first round.”

In 2018, when he did not reach the second round, Ciro avoided declaring support for the then PT candidate, Fernando Haddad, who disputed the final stage of the election with Jair Bolsonaro.

According to an Ipespe survey released on Monday, Ciro remains in third place in the dispute, with 9%; Simone Tebet (MDB) has 4%; André Janones (Avante), 2%; Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Felipe D’Avila (New) have 1% each. Other pre-candidates did not score. At the forefront are Lula and Bolsonaro, with 44% of voting intentions and 35%, respectively.