The pre-candidate for the presidency Ciro Gomes (PDT) said, this Sunday, 10, that the declaration of the former president of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in defense of abortion was “stupid”. In his interview at the Brazil Conference, the pedestrian argued that the debate on the so-called “usual agendas” favors the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and attributed the insistence on these topics to an alleged “stupidity” on the part of the left.

“Our people are ‘cryptoreactionary’, increasingly neo-Pentecostal and deeply and deeply rooted in terms of customs. So, do you think if a politician has the right to interfere in my family to tell me how I should treat my gay son?”, said Ciro, considering, however, that he is in favor of affirmative policies.

Ciro added: “Why did Lula have to make a bizarre declaration like the one he has made now, that everyone has the right to have an abortion? What a simple thing for such a serious matter. (…) What is the power that Lula has, being president for 14 years, or running the Presidency of Brazil, which has not resolved this issue? Because she is insoluble.”

Last Tuesday, 6th, Lula defended the expansion of the right to abortion and said that, if elected, the matter will be treated as a “public health issue”.

The PT also classified the agenda of “family and values” preached by the government as “long overdue”. The statements were made during a debate promoted by the Perseu Abramo Foundation and the German organization Friedrich Ebert Foundation, in São Paulo.

This Sunday, the PDT presidential candidate defended that the agenda for the October elections should focus on topics such as “economy and employment”. The debate against the current president must be “rationalized”, he said, and not about “gay kit”.

As for the economic policy of his eventual government, Ciro once again defended the repeal of the spending ceiling – a fiscal rule that limits Union spending to inflation – and the taxation of large assets.

He stated that “Brazilian democracy explosively failed to design a model of economic development”.

He also criticized the floating exchange rate system adopted by the Central Bank, which, according to him, creates uncertainties for the companies’ business plan. “We have industries leaving because nobody can do the math in Brazil, because the exchange rate has become an instrument of demagoguery,” he said.

