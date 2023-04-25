Former Chief of Staff Minister also stated that Tarcísio de Freitas is “stronger” electorally than Michelle Bolsonaro

The President of the PP, senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), said on Monday (24.Apr.2023) that “perhaps” the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will not be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2026. He also stated that the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), it is “stronger” than former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who is also tipped to run in the elections.

“I don’t even know if he [Bolsonaro] go be a candidate. I even think he might not even be a candidate, so I talk to him a lot. But, if you take this right off the field, it will not be good for Brazilian democracy […] Tarcísio, for example, if he [Bolsonaro] can’t be a candidate, he’s stronger than her [Michelle]. Forgive me for saying this. politics is row”stated in an interview with the program “Live Wheel” from the TV Cultura.

CIRO NOGUEIRA AT RODA VIVA

As found out by Power360Ciro Nogueira arrived at the studio TV Cultura Accompanied by 2 advisors.

The program is hosted by journalist Vera Magalhães and features real-time caricatures by artist Luiz Carlos Fernandes. Below are the interviewers who make up the bench for this “Roda Viva”: