Former Chief of Staff Minister also stated that Tarcísio de Freitas is “stronger” electorally than Michelle Bolsonaro

The President of the PP, senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), said on Monday (24.Apr.2023) that “perhaps” the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will not be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2026.

“I don’t even know if he [Bolsonaro] go be a candidate. I even think he might not even be a candidate, so I talk to him a lot. But, if you take this right off the field, it will not be good for Brazilian democracy.”he said. The statement was given in interview to the program “Live Wheel” from the TV Cultura.

When asked about a possible candidacy of former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, the former Minister of the Civil House said that she is currently “the strongest woman” in the country electorally. However, he said he considers the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), “stronger” to run for office than the president of the PL (Liberal Party) Woman.

“Tarcísio, for example, if he [Bolsonaro] cannot be a candidate, he is stronger than her. Forgive me for saying this. Politics is queue. Michelle is the only person in the country to be elected senator in the 27 states of the federation. There is a queue, Tarcísio is stronger than Michelle, as Bolsonaro is stronger than Tarcísio”he declared.

Below are the main points of Ciro Nogueira’s interview with “Roda Viva”:

BOLSONARO

Ciro Nogueira said that he does not consider himself a bolsonarista with regard to “customs”. However, he stated that “nno one will be more loyal, more faithful” to the former president than him. “Neither Flávio, nor Carlos, nor Bolsonaro”completed.

He also came out in defense of the former president and said he doesn’t see “nothing else” at the meeting held by Bolsonaro with ambassadors at the Palácio do Planalto in July 2022. On the occasion, the then Chief Executive criticized the electronic voting machines, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Currently, Bolsonaro is investigated by the Electoral Court for the episode.

“If Bolsonaro has already elected the number of people he has already elected, imagine being wronged because of a meeting with ambassadors“, said the president of the PP. According to him, the process could make Bolsonaro “unbeatable”.

January 8th

The former Minister of the Civil House said that he trusts the Judiciary and is not “those who throw stones” in the power. For him, the minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Gonçalves Dias, “should be arrested”in a reference to the videos released last week that show that the general was in the building with the extremists.

“A commander who is there, serving water to invaders, he was involved. It is not the role of a general who commands the GSI to allow the Palace to be destroyed.”he stated.

FISCAL FRAMEWORK, BC AND DOLLAR

To “Roda Viva”, Nogueira said that, if it were up to him, there would be no delay in voting on the new spending ceiling presented by the economic team of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. However, he said that “will not settle” on date.

“I will not work under any circumstances to delay this decision, because we have the entire market wanting to know, there is a very big doubt about our country”, declared the former minister.

The text was delivered to the National Congress on Tuesday (April 18). The estimate of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), is to vote on the matter by May 10.

Furthermore, in an indirect reference to comments made by members of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to BC (Central Bank), he also said that “every day someone comes out irresponsibly to attack” the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto.

The obstacles between the government and the Central Bank have been known since the beginning of the government, in particular, by the criticism of Lula’s nucleus in relation to the maintenance of the interest rate at 13.75% per year by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) in March 22nd.

Ciro Nogueira also commented on what he called “Lula cost”.

“The main reason why the dollar is R$1 more is the cost to Lula, the irresponsible statements made by the president, his ministers, his party. It was supposed to be much lower. […] The government only thinks about spending”, declared.

For him, the statements made by the president “speaking badly” of the dollar prevented the value of the currency from falling. “Have you ever seen Putin speak ill of the dollar? Did Xi Jinping speak ill of the dollar? No, then Lula will speak ill of Lula. What are we going to do? Exchange the goods of our country for barter?”he said.

WAR IN UKRAINE

During the interview, the senator also criticized the initiative by Lula and the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to form a “peace club” to seek an end to the war in Ukraine. “Are you going to make the mistake of entering a war that will harm us?”He asked.

The former Minister of the Civil House said that the current president “did not even control the Planalto Palace” –in reference to the 8th of January –and “now” I would go “teach the world” about the end of the war in Ukraine.

Read below other speeches by the senator during the TV Cultura:

Bolsonaro’s jewelry: “As far as I know, everything has been returned and everything is being cleared up and I hope that happens. I am not President Bolsonaro’s lawyer. I think this has to be asked of lawyers. I am sure of the honesty and seriousness of President Bolsonaro, who is a simple, good man.”

Rapporteur amendments: “It was a speech made during the campaign […] What is most important in these amendments is whether they were being executed correctly. There, the deviations could have happened, but no different from the RP2 features or any kind of features in their indexes if you compare.”

“It was a speech made during the campaign […] What is most important in these amendments is whether they were being executed correctly. There, the deviations could have happened, but no different from the RP2 features or any kind of features in their indexes if you compare.” Fernando Haddad: “We have an Economy Minister who I consider an intelligent person, with good intentions, but who doesn’t understand anything about economics. I compare Haddad a lot with Fernando Henrique Cardoso, but at that time, the entire government wanted to succeed. But, no [caso do] Haddad, it’s everyone wanting him to fail. Several ministers wanting his place, frustrated because they didn’t go to his place, jealous of him being Lula’s darling and being Lula’s candidate. So, it is difficult for Haddad to succeed.”

