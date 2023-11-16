Senator wants to cancel rule that only allows retail operations on holidays and Sundays by agreement with the union

The senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) sent to the National Congress this Thursday (16.Nov.2023) a draft legislative decree to suspend the ordinance (No. 3,665) from the Ministry of Labor that changes the rule for working hours in the commerce sector on Sundays and holidays, as anticipated by the Power360. Here’s the complete (125 kB).

In justification, the congressman states that the ordinance violates the Law nO 13,874, of September 20, 2019which establishes the “Economic Freedom Bill of Rights”. The legislation establishes standards to protect free enterprise and the free exercise of economic activity and provisions on the State’s role as a normative and regulatory agent.

According to the text presented by the senator, the ordinance will bring more legal uncertainty and more fear of private investment in the Brazilian economy. The text also says that employers will have their costs increased and consumers will pay more for services and consumer goods, reducing job opportunities.

“It is unacceptable that, instead of adopting measures to strengthen the economy and encourage employment, the government gives in to pressure from unions to the detriment of the interests of companies, workers and consumers”says the proposal.

In your profile on Xthe senator said that the government ordinance is “setback” for workers and employers.

“The government’s measure is not only unreasonable, but a setback for workers, who will have less freedom; for employers, who will have increased costs, and for consumers, who will pay more for services and products”he wrote.

A draft legislative decree can be presented by any deputy or senator, committee of the Chamber, Senate or Congress. The Senate functions as a reviewing House for projects initiated in the Chamber and vice versa.

The House where the project began processing has the final say on its content, being able to accept or not the changes. Projects are distributed to committees according to the issues they deal with.

The draft legislative decree is forwarded to the Senate presidency, which will decide how the project will be processed. According to the Power360 found out, The senator wants the ordinance to be forwarded to CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) and the CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee) of the Upper House.

To be approved, a simple majority of votes is required, as long as the absolute majority of congressmen are present in the plenary. The project does not go to the president for sanction and is promulgated after approval by both Houses of Congress.

UNDERSTAND

The minister Luiz Marinho (Labor and Employment) signed on Monday (13.Nov.2023) an ordinance (No. 3,665) that changes the rules for working hours in the commerce sector. Employees in the segment will only be able to work on public holidays with authorization from the collective labor agreement.

The minister changed the rules of an ordinance (No. 671) signed in 2021 during the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – who had given permanent permission. Now, workers’ unions are more empowered.

The change was made through an ordinance published in the official diary this Tuesday (14.Nov.2023). The determination came into effect immediately. Here’s the complete from page 92 of the diary (PDF – 716 kB).

Here’s how it turned out and what it was like:

November 2021 rule – the decision about working on holidays depended solely on a clause in the employment contract, as long as the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) working hours were respected;

November 2023 rule – there can only be a call to work if the decision was made through a collective agreement of the category of workers.



The following areas will be monitored by the unions regarding days off on public holidays:

trade in general;

retail trade in general.

trade in hotels;

fish retailers;

fresh meat and game retailers;

fruit and vegetable retailers;

poultry and egg retailers;

pharmaceutical product retailers (pharmacies, including prescription compounding);

trade in regional articles in hydromineral resorts;

trade in ports, airports, roads, bus and railway stations;

wholesalers and distributors of industrialized products;

dealers of tractors, trucks, automobiles and similar vehicles; It is

Brazil has at least 5.7 million companies in the commerce sector, including MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs) as of November, according to the federal government. The value represents 27% of the total of 21.7 million legal entities in the country.

