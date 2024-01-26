Ciro Petro and Federica Caputo have broken up, the former Gieffino himself confirms the story at the end

The love story between is over Ciro Petrone and his girlfriend Federica Caputo. The same former gieffino announced and confirmed what happened during the last episodes of Big Brother.

News that left all Ciro's fans surprised, especially after seeing him abandon the reality show precisely to avoid spending too much time away from his dearest loved ones.

The confirmation comes from a live Instagram created by the former GF competitor who explained to all his fans the sad announcement. Below is the motivation behind the incident and the words of Petrone himself.

Ciro Petrone and Federica Caputo broke up: The hidden cause behind Big Brother

The former contestant of Big Brother immediately after his exit from reality TV he wanted to update his fans about an unexpected event. In a live social broadcast, the latter confirmed how his love story with Federica Caputo has unfortunately come to an end.

It is Alfonso Signorini himself who states: “I heard that it's over with your girlfriend”, finding confirmation from Ciro. The relationship would have ended immediately after his exit from the House for which, however, we do not know the details.

In fact, Ciro would have preferred to keep private the reasons that led the couple to split and take two different paths. The latter's decision to leave the reality show to try to fix things between them would therefore have been useless despite the words that Federica herself had released to her.

Unlike Ciro who declared the end of their relationship, Federica preferred it for the moment maintain silence avoiding any comments or digs towards the ex.

The young woman to hold hers private life away from gossip, she also decided to close her Instagram profile, making it private and visible only to her friends and people who previously followed her.