Former Minister of the Civil House of Bolsonaro criticized the “peace club” proposed by the government to solve the war in Ukraine

Former Minister of the Civil House, Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), said this Monday (24.Apr.2023) that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “did not even control the Planalto Palace” –in reference to the 8th of January– and “now” I would go “teach the world” about the end of the war in Ukraine. The statement was given in an interview with the program Living Wheel from the TV Cultura after being asked about the “peace club” proposed by the current government to resolve the conflict. “Are you going to make the mistake of entering a war that will harm us?”He asked.

CIRO NOGUEIRA NO LIVE WHEEL

As found out by Power360Ciro Nogueira arrived at the studio TV Cultura Accompanied by 2 advisors.

The program is hosted by journalist Vera Magalhães and features real-time caricatures by artist Luiz Carlos Fernandes. Below are the interviewers who make up the bench for this Living Wheel: