The name of the ex-minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) already officially appears on the Casa website

the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) was appointed to lead the Minority in the Senate. The former Minister of the Civil House in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) already appears related to the post in the site House official.

“If I was already the shock absorber, the good opposition has to be a brake for Brazil not to fall into the abyss and an accelerator for the country to move forward. We will be a brake and an accelerator for a better Brazil”said the senator to Power360.

The term “parliamentary minority” refers to the largest block that opposes the parliamentary majority. For now, the group formed by Progressives and Republicans is the largest, with 10 senators. The PL is not yet part of the opposition structure, but the Power360 found that the negotiations for this to occur are advanced.



Names of Ciro Nogueira and Jaques Wagner appear as Minority and Government leaders, respectively

Since Bolsonaro was defeated at the polls, Ciro Nogueira maintains his defense of the former government and his criticism of the current administration of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

On his Twitter profile, the senator criticized measures taken in the areas of health, culture and economy. On January 30, Nogueira published a video in support of the senator’s candidacy Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) to the presidency of the Upper House.

Marinho lost the dispute against Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The current president won re-election with 49 of the 81 votes in the Senate, on February 1st, and was re-elected for another 2 years as President of the House. With 32 votes, the potiguar senate left the dispute as the name of the opposition to the Lula government in Congress.

This is how the leaderships in Congress have been established so far: