After saying that the party will not enter the government, he said that the “central agenda” will have to be followed by everyone in the acronym.

The President of the PP, senator Ciro Nogueira (PI), said this Sunday (16.Jul.2023) that the party will have a set of rules “non-negotiable” and which must be followed by all those affiliated to the legend. the announcement of this “core agenda” comes after the congressman stated that the acronym would never be part of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I communicate to all Progressive leaders that we will soon announce what we will call the Central Agenda. It will be the result of extensive discussion and internal participation and will define what our non-negotiable ‘stone clauses’ would be, the transcription, in a simple way, of the principles that we are all obliged to follow in the party”wrote in Twitter post.

This is not the 1st time that Ciro Nogueira talks about the subject. On Thursday (July 13), the senator said in an interview with Economic value that it will not create difficulties for members of the PP to join the government. He also guaranteed that his party will formally remain outside the base of support for the Lula government.

Centrão hopes that throughout July and until the beginning of August Lula will carry out a mini-ministerial reform involving 3 ministries: Tourism, Development and Sports. At least one of these vacancies would go to the PP of Nogueira.

The idea is to contemplate names indicated by representations in the Chamber of União Brasil, PP It is republicansparties that do not feel properly served within the government and that wish to have more power in the Lula government.

The PP would remain with the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger. would leave Wellington Dias (who is a senator elected by the PT in Piauí and resumes his position in Congress) and the federal deputy would enter Andre Fufuca (PP-MA), which is from Centrão.

Fufuca, in 2022, was together with Flavio Dino (PSB) in the electoral process (Dino was elected senator, but is currently Lula’s Minister of Justice). Fufuca attends Centrão, is linked to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), but he is not a politician hostile to the PT. It would be a palatable name for Lula to put on the Esplanade.

“In the same way, any action that collides with or goes against our Central Agenda, with the same anticipated transparency, will encounter fierce opposition. We do not make policy oriented to governments, but in relation to the country and what we believe is best for Brazil. The Core Agenda is the dividing line of what we stand for and what we will never support.”wrote Nogueira.